Peak XV Announces $1.3 Billion Across Three New Funds for Exceptional Founders in India, APAC and beyond

Peak XV today announces the closing of $1.3 billion in new capital commitments across its India Seed, India Venture, and APAC funds. Along with significant uninvested capital in the firm’s existing Growth fund, Peak XV continues to partner with exceptional founders building category-defining companies across India, APAC and beyond, from the earliest stages through IPO and long-term scale.

This milestone reflects continued conviction from Peak XV’s global Limited Partners, many of whom are leading endowments and foundations, and underscores long-term confidence in the region’s founder ecosystem.

“We are immensely grateful for the steadfast commitment from our Limited Partners. We recognize that every fundraise represents a responsibility to both our LPs and to the founder ecosystem, and we remain deeply committed to serving them,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV.

As with prior funds, Peak XV’s team remains among the largest investors in its own funds, reinforcing long-term alignment with founders and Limited Partners. Peak XV will continue to focus on its core sectors of AI, FinTech and Consumer, while also expanding investments in emerging areas such as DeepTech.

“This is an extraordinary time for technology innovation across India and APAC. The scale of opportunity, depth of talent, and growing global ambition among founders makes this one of the most exciting periods we have seen. We are here to partner with founders who combine vision, resilience and execution as they build enduring companies,” Singh added.

With these new funds, Peak XV will continue its two-decade mission of backing founders building companies that reshape industries and serve customers at scale.