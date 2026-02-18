Brandworks Technologies Partners MeitY Startup Hub, Unveils AI Hardware & LLM Stack at India AI Summit 2026

~New products launched includes the AI Voice Recorder, AI Speaker, and AI Glasses ~

Brandworks Technologies, India’s fastest-growing design-driven, R&D-led electronics manufacturing powerhouse, today signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) at the India AI Summit 2026 to collaborate on strengthening India’s deeptech and AI hardware startup ecosystem. The collaboration aims to deepen innovation, co-create AI-led hardware solutions with early and growth-stage startups, and build scalable commercialization pathways in the Electronics and IT domain.

With active support & guidance of MeitY, Brandworks will curate and manage a network of manufacturing partners, compliance advisors and ecosystem collaborators to support product engineering, scale-up and commercialization. Specializing in research-driven, design-led product development, advanced R&D and high-precision manufacturing, the company brings deep execution capabilities to the partnership. Valid for two years, the MoU establishes a collaborative framework aimed at strengthening India’s startup ecosystem, particularly in Electronics and AI hardware, while promoting the creation of intellectual property and globally competitive products.

As part of this strategic engagement, Brandworks also announced the MSH – Brandworks Global AI Exchange Platform 2026, a structured cross-border AI OEM and ODM execution framework designed to enable global AI hardware IP to be localized, manufactured and scaled in India, while supporting India-built AI innovations in expanding to international markets. The platform establishes a 0–180 day commercialization pathway backed by ready manufacturing networks, ecosystem partners and policy alignment, reinforcing Brandworks’ vision of ‘Designed in India, Built in India, Built for the World’.

Following the signing, Brandworks launched a new portfolio of AI-powered hardware products – the AI Voice Recorder, AI Speaker, and the AI Glasses, marking expansion into intelligent AI-native devices integrated with its proprietary LLM-backed AI infrastructure, aimed at accelerating enterprise, institutional and public-sector AI adoption.

“India has the talent and the market to lead in AI hardware, and this partnership is a step towards institutionalizing that ambition. With our fully integrated AI stack and manufacturing capabilities, Brandworks is building the infrastructure required to design, engineer and scale intelligent devices at global standards. The products launched today represent our contribution and alignment with the vision of ‘Built in India, for the world’ vision.” said Ishwar Kumhar, CEO & Co-founder, Brandworks Technologies

At the centre of the new launch is Brandworks’ AI Voice Recorder, a wearable device offering multilingual AI transcription, automated summaries and up to 20 hours of recording. The company also introduced its AI Speaker; a multilingual voice interface integrated with its proprietary LLM engine for real-time processing across 50+ languages. Expanding into wearables, Brandworks unveiled its AI Glasses, a lightweight, voice-first device for enterprise use. All three products are powered by Brandworks’ fully integrated, in-house AI architecture spanning hardware, proprietary models and secure backend infrastructure.

At the India AI Summit, Brandworks showcased its fully integrated AI architecture, enabling device orchestration, subscription management and contextual AI processing across voice, text and visual inputs. Developed entirely in-house, the stack ensures flexible deployment and enhanced data control without reliance on third-party AI engines. Brandworks Technologies specializes in research-driven, design-led product development, advanced R&D, and high-precision manufacturing.

Through the strategic collaboration with MSH and the launch of its AI-native hardware portfolio, Brandworks reinforced its commitment to building globally competitive AI hardware platforms from India while contributing to a robust and innovation-led deeptech startup ecosystem.