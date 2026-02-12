At Davos, Nikhil Kamath and Yuval Noah Harari Confront the Fragility of Global Order and the Crisis of Institutional Trust

In a year marked by geopolitical strain, rising polarization, and deepening skepticism toward institutions, Nikhil Kamath sat down with historian and bestselling author Yuval Noah Harari to examine a defining question of our time: what sustains global cooperation when trust begins to erode, and what does it mean to remain human in an age increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence?

Recorded on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the conversation moved beyond daily political developments to address structural concerns facing modern civilization. As alliances shift and democratic systems face internal pressures, the durability of institutions that underpin global order is increasingly under scrutiny.

Harari argued that large scale human cooperation has always depended on shared belief in institutional frameworks rather than force alone. Financial systems, nation states, international agreements, and legal structures function because people collectively trust narratives that extend beyond individual leaders. When that shared trust weakens, predictability declines and stability becomes fragile.

“Humans control the world not because we are stronger than other animals, but because we cooperate better. And cooperation depends on storytelling,” Harari said.

A central theme of the discussion was the growing shift from institutional loyalty to personality driven politics. When political commitments become personal rather than structural, long term agreements lose resilience. Harari cautioned that democracy depends not only on elections, but on confidence in processes, shared facts, and institutional continuity.

The exchange also examined how emerging artificial intelligence systems may influence governance, authority, and the production of meaning itself. Beyond economic disruption, the question raised was more fundamental: as machines increasingly generate information and narratives, how do societies preserve human agency and shared truth?

Reflecting on the dialogue, Kamath drew parallels between markets and geopolitics, emphasizing that both are ultimately systems of confidence.

“If trust is the foundation of finance, it is also the foundation of geopolitics,” Kamath said.

Set against the backdrop of Davos, where global leaders convene to debate growth, conflict, and cooperation,

the episode positions People by WTF within broader conversations about institutional resilience, democratic durability, technological transformation, and the future architecture of global order.

