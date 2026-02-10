Imarticus Learning Expands Centres of Excellence Programme to Improve Career Outcomes in Colleges Nationwide

Five Centres now operational; expansion planned across 25 higher education institutions by 2026, with a focus on employability, faculty capability, and outcome-led education

Imarticus Learning, a professional education and skilling company, has expanded its Centre of Excellence (CoE) initiative in collaboration with colleges and universities across India. The initiative is designed to address the growing gap between academic curricula and industry expectations by embedding employability, faculty development, and real-world exposure into the institutional ecosystem.

Unlike standalone training programs, the Centre of Excellence model is built for sustained engagement. It works closely with institutional leadership, faculty, and students to improve career readiness, strengthen teaching capabilities, and deliver measurable student outcomes.

In Uttar Pradesh, National PG College, Lucknow, became the first institution to launch a Centre of Excellence following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2025. Since then, Imarticus Learning has established CoEs at St. John’s College, Agra; Avadh Girls’ Degree College, Lucknow; Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jaipur; and Banasthali Vidyapeeth, Jaipur.

These institutions have implemented a range of academic and career-focused interventions under the CoE framework, including faculty development programmes on new-age pedagogies and Gen Z learner engagement, integrated international degree programs with global certifications such as ACCA, CMA, and CFA, Imarticus Learning’s National Employability Test (ILNET), and internships in Investment Banking and Data Science & AI.

The Centre of Excellence framework responds to the changing realities of higher education, where degrees alone are no longer sufficient indicators of workforce readiness. National and industry studies consistently highlight the need for applied skills, digital fluency, and professional competencies. The CoE initiative addresses this need by focusing on relevance, industry exposure, and outcomes, positioning campuses as career acceleration hubs rather than purely academic institutions.

Commenting on the initiative, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning, said,

“Education today is not just about earning a degree. It is about relevance, outcomes, and preparing students for the real world. Through the Centre of Excellence initiative, we work closely with colleges and faculty to create long-term impact. Our goal is to help institutions evolve into career acceleration hubs that enable students to transition confidently from education to employment.”

As of January 2026, five Centres of Excellence are operational across partner institutions. Imarticus Learning plans to scale the initiative to 25 institutions by 2026, creating a wider network of campuses aligned with industry needs. The CoE model integrates employability assessments, career mapping, continuous upskilling, faculty development, and structured industry interaction into a unified institutional engagement.

Faculty development is a core pillar of the initiative, recognising the critical role educators play in improving learning outcomes. In line with the national emphasis on outcome-based education, Imarticus Learning conducted its proprietary Faculty Development Programme, EDGE (Educator Development for Growth and Excellence), in October 2025 at St. John’s College, Agra; between 18–24 December 2025 at National PG College, Lucknow; and between 7–13 January 2026 at Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jaipur. These programmes brought together over 140 professors and research scholars to explore Gen Z learner mindsets, digital teaching tools, and contemporary pedagogical practices.

Dr. Seema Agrawal, Principal, Kanoria PG Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jaipur, said,

“The faculty development programme addressed one of the most pressing challenges in higher education today: rebuilding the student–teacher connection. Our faculty members were able to apply these techniques immediately in the classroom, and the results were encouraging. We see this collaboration as a meaningful step towards improving learning outcomes for our students.”

Each Centre of Excellence also supports dedicated student communities that provide regular industry insights, career guidance, and access to seminars and webinars led by Imarticus Learning trainers and industry practitioners. These communities are designed to ensure sustained career engagement and continuous exposure to evolving industry trends.

The Centre of Excellence initiative aligns with Imarticus Learning’s broader focus on outcome-driven education, institutional capability building, and long-term industry engagement. By working at the institutional level, the initiative aims to create a continuous pipeline of industry-ready talent aligned with India’s evolving workforce and economic priorities.