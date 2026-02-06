Forbes Global Properties Unveils ‘Mission 2030’ Strategic Vision for India

Forbes Global Properties today announced Mission 2030, its long-term strategic vision for India, underscoring a disciplined, standards-led approach to luxury real estate across residential, commercial, and advisory segments.

Anchored in the century-old Forbes legacy of credibility, trust, and leadership, Forbes Global Properties represents exceptional real estate assets defined by quality, integrity, and enduring value—prioritising excellence over scale or volume.

India is witnessing a pivotal transformation driven by sustained wealth creation, rising global capital inflows, and an increasingly discerning base of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNIs). In this evolving environment, real estate is emerging as a strategic asset class that integrates lifestyle aspirations, investment value, and global mobility.

Mission 2030 outlines Forbes Global Properties’ commitment to working selectively with best-in-class partners, developing globally benchmarked assets, strengthening institutional-grade advisory capabilities, and creating deeper linkages between India and global real estate markets—while remaining firmly aligned with Forbes’ global standards.

The session features an exclusive interaction led by Mr. Michael W. Jalbert, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Forbes Global Properties, who is sharing global perspectives and insights on the evolving landscape of branded luxury and real estate. He further added that they have grown significantly over the last 5 years worldwide with 600 offices across 38 nations. He said that Forbes Global Properties have big plans for India going forward that will help Indian real estate customers in getting better professional services.

“This is not about rapid expansion. It is about building presence with purpose,” the company said. “Brand integrity, asset quality, and long-term value creation will remain central to every decision we make in India.”

Director Forbes Global Properties Ms Mani Gupta explained, “As branded residences are already seeing a rise in India so Vision 2030 is for branded residences as to how branded residences will be implemented in a more professional and integrated manner. The Indian market is maturing in a big way and now Indian customers are driven not just by aspiration but guided by discernment. They are purchasing properties by looking into various aspects viz for living, as an investment and other facets like quality, governance, sustainability and long term growth. So, Forbes Global properties would align with and shall cater to such demands of consumers in the branded luxury segment in India.”

‘As branded residences are coming into play it will give more transparency, quality and better return on investment on their properties’, Ms Gupta added.

The company also emphasised a disciplined approach to branded residences, reiterating that branding must follow asset excellence, architectural distinction, and market relevance. Forbes Global Properties reaffirmed its role as a trusted bridge between global capital and premium real estate opportunities in India.

The press conference marking the unveiling of Mission 2030 – A Bold New Chapter for Forbes Global Properties is currently underway. Through Mission 2030, Forbes Global Properties aims to play a defining role in shaping a credible, globally aligned luxury real estate ecosystem in India over the next decade