BioAsia 2026 to Convene the World’s Leading Science, AI and Industry Pioneers Driving the TechBio Revolution

BioAsia 2026, Asia’s premier life sciences and healthcare forum, will bring together an exceptional assembly of global scientific pioneers, artificial intelligence leaders, industry CEOs and policymakers at a defining inflection point for healthcare innovation. With the theme “TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation & the Biology Revolution,” the two-day conference on February 17–18, 2026, will examine how AI, advanced biology and intelligent manufacturing are converging to fundamentally transform how therapies are discovered, developed and delivered worldwide.

As biology becomes increasingly programmable and AI rapidly compresses R&D and manufacturing timelines, the TechBio paradigm is moving from experimentation to execution. BioAsia 2026 is positioned squarely at this moment—convening leaders who are actively shaping AI-driven discovery platforms, next-generation biologics, and digitally integrated operating models across global healthcare.

Leadership Commitment and Telangana’s Global Vision

The conference will open with inaugural addresses by Shri A. Revanth Reddy, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, and Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries and Commerce

Government of Telangana is reaffirming Telangana’s long-term commitment to positioning Hyderabad among the world’s top five life sciences hubs. A dedicated session on Telangana Rising Vision 2047 will outline the State’s roadmap for innovation-led growth across advanced modalities, AI-enabled R&D, and next-generation biomanufacturing.

Global Science and AI Leaders at the Forefront of TechBio

BioAsia 2026 will feature a distinguished lineup of global leaders whose work has materially advanced modern biopharma, AI-driven science and digital healthcare.

Dr Stefan Miltenyi, Founder and President, Miltenyi Biotec (Germany) , whose innovations have been foundational to cell therapy research, translational science and manufacturing platforms globally, will address the evolution of next-generation biologics from discovery to clinical proof and scalable CMC.

, whose innovations have been foundational to cell therapy research, translational science and manufacturing platforms globally, will address the evolution of next-generation biologics from discovery to clinical proof and scalable CMC. Dr Howard Y. Chang, Chief Scientific Officer, Amgen (USA) , a globally recognised authority in functional genomics, epigenetics and RNA biology, will share how AI-powered biology is transforming target discovery, disease understanding and precision medicine at scale within one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies.

, a globally recognised authority in functional genomics, epigenetics and RNA biology, will share how AI-powered biology is transforming target discovery, disease understanding and precision medicine at scale within one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. Mr Pushmeet Kohli, Vice President of Science, Google DeepMind , one of the world’s foremost AI research organisations, will bring perspectives from the frontier of artificial intelligence—highlighting how foundational models, protein science breakthroughs and advanced reinforcement learning are accelerating discovery across biology and medicine.

, one of the world’s foremost AI research organisations, will bring perspectives from the frontier of artificial intelligence—highlighting how foundational models, protein science breakthroughs and advanced reinforcement learning are accelerating discovery across biology and medicine. Ms Madeleine Roach, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Operations, Sanofi (France) , will deliver a Plenary Address on Day Two, reflecting on Sanofi’s AI-first transformation and the integration of digital, data and advanced analytics across global R&D, manufacturing and operations.

, will deliver a Plenary Address on Day Two, reflecting on Sanofi’s AI-first transformation and the integration of digital, data and advanced analytics across global R&D, manufacturing and operations. Mr Anton Groom, Chief AI Officer, MSD (USA) , will open the flagship session on innovation-first Global Capability Centres, drawing on his leadership in embedding AI across one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical R&D engines—driving smarter clinical development, predictive science and digitally native workflows.

, will open the flagship session on innovation-first Global Capability Centres, drawing on his leadership in embedding AI across one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical R&D engines—driving smarter clinical development, predictive science and digitally native workflows. Dr Despina Solomonidou, EVP & Global Head – Technical Research & Development, Novartis (Switzerland) , leads end-to-end pharmaceutical and biologics development, playing a pivotal role in embedding digital, data-driven and automation-led CMC models to accelerate global scale-up of innovation.

, leads end-to-end pharmaceutical and biologics development, playing a pivotal role in embedding digital, data-driven and automation-led CMC models to accelerate global scale-up of innovation. Ms Rashmi Kumar, SVP & Chief Information Officer, Medtronic (USA), is driving large-scale digital and AI transformation across MedTech, integrating data platforms, software and connected systems to enhance product innovation and patient outcomes.

Mr Eamonn Warren, Group Vice President – Manufacturing (API & Dry Products), Eli Lilly (USA) , oversees global manufacturing operations, advancing automation, digital quality systems and resilient supply chains to translate innovation into reliable patient access at scale.

, oversees global manufacturing operations, advancing automation, digital quality systems and resilient supply chains to translate innovation into reliable patient access at scale. Mr Badhri Srinivasan, Group CEO, Unilabs (Switzerland), is leading the AI-enabled transformation of diagnostics, leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve diagnostic accuracy, speed and clinical decision-making across healthcare systems.

Global Industry Voices Shaping the Next Decade

Across nine high-impact sessions, BioAsia 2026 will host senior leaders from Amgen, Novartis, Lilly, Medtronic, Sanofi, Roche, AbbVie, BMS, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Takeda, MSD, Lonza, Miltenyi Biotec, Google DeepMind, Thermo Fisher Scientific, alongside leading Indian innovators, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Bharat Biotech, Biocon Biologics, Zydus Lifesciences, Laurus Labs, Sai Life Sciences, Aragen, Piramal Pharma, Syngene, TCS and Apollo Hospitals.

Key discussions will explore:

What it truly takes to scale innovation across science, software and supply chains

Growth drivers and structural headwinds for pharma and biotech (2026–2030)

Next-generation biologics and advanced modalities, from discovery to clinical validation and manufacturing readiness

AI as a force multiplier across CRDMO and biomanufacturing value chains

A marquee CEO Conclave will bring together global industry leaders for a candid dialogue on growth, geopolitics, resilience and innovation pathways as the sector looks toward 2030.

GCCs, India’s Innovation Moment and Global Impact

Day Two will spotlight the rapid evolution of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in life sciences—now emerging as strategic innovation engines rather than cost centres. Sessions will examine AI-enabled R&D, digital transformation and direct end-patient impact, alongside discussions on India’s innovation moment, financing TechBio and deep-tech manufacturing, and scaling breakthrough science from India to the world.

With participation from global pioneers, policymakers, investors and next-generation innovators, BioAsia 2026 will continue its legacy as a definitive platform for collaboration, insight and investment—while reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic ecosystems for life sciences, biotechnology and TechBio innovation.