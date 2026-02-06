Atul Projects launches ‘Carnival Of Hills’ campaign at The Hillfront

Atul Projects has launched the “Carnival of the Hills”, an initiative that will provide limited time access to premium panoramic residential hill view homes at The Hillfront, in Mulund, with an unparalleled suite of offers. This campaign will establish a new benchmark for Mulund’s largest and most affordable residential opportunity, by providing nature focused living, township sized infrastructure and price positioning.

The Carnival will go beyond just a traditional sales-driven initiative, to celebrate Mulund’s emergence as a high growth residential area. With ongoing infrastructure development, and with limited large-format hill view developments available to buy in Mumbai, The Hillfront represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those seeking to live in a scenic environment while also having access to a fully integrated township.

According to Aakash Patel, Managing Director, Atul Projects, “This milestone is indicative of the strength of purchaser confidence in both The Hillfront and the overall long-term growth trajectory of Mulund. Further to this momentum created by this milestone, The Carnival allows purchasers to gain access to premium inventory, with an attractive entry price point, within a township that offers scale, lifestyle and durability of value over the long term. The sustained demand we are observing for well-planned developments which offer a balance of strong scenic appeal and thoughtfully-designed infrastructure will be further enhanced with The Carnival due to its ability to continue to accelerate these trends, while providing home buyers with a compelling opportunity to invest in a forward-thinking address.”

At the heart of the Campaign is the Carnival Bonanza Offer where we will remove traditional entry costs to buying a new home. You can find a home with zero floor rise, zero stamp duty, zero registration fees, and zero premium view fees providing buyers with access to the panoramic hill views at no extra cost to them. Hill view residences 2 and 3 bedroom units start at ₹1.79 crore, and these residences can be purchased with a Carnival payment plan of 30:40:30, plus a pre-booking bonus of ₹4.99 lakhs.

According to Piyush Niljikar, Head of Marketing, Atul Projects, “The Carnival of Hills has been set up as a high-impact buying opportunity, creating greater accessibility to premium hill view living. By creating exclusive buying opportunities and matching it with premium inventory we have created conditions for low barriers to entry and strong buying momentum, giving buyers clear motivation to act today.”

The Hillfront is a major super-sized development located in Mulund extending over approximately 9 acres and planned as an integrated township development with 60+ lifestyle amenities, landscaped parks and created community spaces. Integrated infrastructure includes Billabong High International School, a retail plaza, and large green areas, making this a completely self-sustaining ecosystem, thus creating a balance between nature and convenience.

Following a very successful Channel Partner meeting which had over 550+ trade partners in attendance, this demonstrates an exceptional level of confidence and trust towards The Hillfront, commencement of ‘Carnival Of Hills’ Campaign signifies the release of Tower B’s higher floor inventory to the market and provides for a premium inventory of apartments with an elevated view at ZERO premium cost.

Carnival of Hills will benefit from the reputation of Atul Projects as a reputable developer with 5+ decades of history and over 13,000+ satisfied families and represents a unique opportunity for homebuyers to secure a home in one of Mumbai’s most promising micro-markets that will be ready to move in to when completed.