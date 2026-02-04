Supriya Lifescience’s Dr. Saloni Wagh and Shivani Wagh Honoured at Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U40 Awards 2025

Supriya Lifescience Ltd., a leading manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), is proud to announce that Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, and Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director, have been honoured at the prestigious Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U40 Awards 2025, held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, on January 29, 2026.

The Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U40, U35 and U30 Awards celebrate India’s most promising young entrepreneurs who are building high-impact businesses with ambition, innovation and purpose-driven scale. The platform recognises founders and next-generation leaders who are reshaping industries, strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems and positioning India prominently on the global business map.

The leadership of Dr. Saloni Wagh and Shivani Wagh has been central to Supriya Lifescience’s growth, with a consistent focus on business continuity, strengthening global operations, and improving access to quality healthcare. Under their leadership, the company has continued to reinforce its commitment to sustainable growth, robust governance and long-term value creation.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd., said, “Being recognised by the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India platform is a meaningful milestone in our journey. This honour reflects the collective efforts of our teams and our focus on building a globally competitive, innovation-led pharmaceutical business from India. It reinforces the importance of responsible leadership and long-term value creation.”

Adding her perspective, Shivani Wagh, Joint Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience Ltd., shared, “It is encouraging to be part of a platform that celebrates ambition, impact and purpose-driven scale. Indian entrepreneurs today are building faster and bolder businesses, and this recognition strengthens our commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and expanding access to healthcare worldwide.”

This recognition adds to a series of honours received by Dr. Saloni Wagh and. Shivani Wagh for their leadership in the pharmaceutical sector. In 2025, both were featured on the Candere Hurun India, The Moment of Lift Award for their contributions to the industry. Under their leadership, Supriya Lifescience has continued to expand its global presence.