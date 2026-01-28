Happiest Minds Recognized as Top Employer India 2026 for People-First Practices

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), an AI First, customer-obsessed digital engineering and Mindful IT company committed to delivering ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’ has been certified as a Top Employer India 2026 by the Top Employers Institute.

The certification recognizes Happiest Minds’ sustained focus on building a people-first, inclusive, and high-performing workplace. It follows a rigorous, independent assessment of the company’s people practices across areas such as people strategy, leadership, learning and development, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, digital HR, and people analytics. Happiest Minds was assessed alongside more than 2,400 organizations globally and achieved an overall score of 92 percent, significantly higher than the industry benchmark of 85 percent.

As part of the certification, Happiest Minds’ people friendly practices were reviewed across six core HR areas: Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage, and Unite, covering the entire employee lifecycle. The review spanned 20 strategic focus areas, including workforce planning, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, learning, performance, and culture.

The evaluation included multiple rounds of verification to ensure policies and practices truly reflect the employee experience.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “The Top Employer India 2026 certification reflects the rigor and consistency with which our people systems have been built over time. Being assessed across more than 2,400 organizations globally and achieving an overall score of 92 percent, well above the industry standard of 85 percent, gives us confidence that our people practices are operating at a high level across the organization. What stands out for me is the clear alignment between our mission, leadership intent, and the experience our people have every day.”

Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director, Happiest Minds Technologies, added, “It is exciting to see our fundamentals come through clearly. Our emphasis has always been on building clear, consistent, and scalable people processes. From hiring and onboarding to performance management and succession, we have worked towards fairness, transparency, and disciplined execution, and it clearly reflects the impact of our approach across the organization.”

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “This recognition belongs to our people and the culture they build every day. We have focused on listening, supporting growth, and creating an environment where individuals feel included, valued, and motivated to do their best work. Being

recognized as Top Employer India 2026 validates the effort our teams put into shaping a workplace where people genuinely want to stay and grow.”

Happiest Minds will continue to evolve its people practices with a strong focus on employee feedback, leadership capability, and inclusive growth, while enabling individuals to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the company’s long-term success.