Avakai Day 3 Brings Telugu Stories, Arts and Music Alive on the Krishna Riverfront

The third day of Avakai, the Amaravati Festival of Cinema, Culture and Literature, unfolded as a vibrant celebration of Telugu storytelling, literature, cinema and traditional arts, set against the scenic backdrop of Bhavani Island and Punnami Ghat along the Krishna river. Morning sessions began with Katha Kalakshepam: Timeless Tales through Music and Word by StoryHour UK, offering audiences an engaging blend of narrative, rhythm and musical expression. This was followed by Words on Water / Katha Tarangalu, where BNIM, Mounasri Mallik and Sannapureddy Venkatrami Reddy engaged in discussions with Sree Karuna on the evolution of Telugu oral traditions and narrative forms. Sessions highlighted the deep connection between Telugu and Sanskrit, the significance of padyam and avadhana prakriya, and the idea of Telugu as an Ammabhasha rooted in nature, culture and collective memory. Anecdotes emphasized how Telugu storytelling preserves both tradition and contemporary relevance, enabling cross-generational engagement.

Cinema and literary discourse were brought alive through Friday Release: Cinema and Journalism, where speakers shared insights on songwriting, storytelling challenges across cinema and television, and experiences such as compressing the 18 Parvala Mahabharata into a three-minute song. Discussions also covered audience behaviour, theatre vs OTT viewing experiences, and the importance of aligning scale, budget and audience expectations. Afternoon sessions such as Sundaramaina Telugu: Glory of Telugu Literature and Cinema featured Kasturi Muralikrishna, Mamidi Harikrishna, Vara Mullapudi and Sripathi Sarma Vedantam in conversation with Anuradha Mothali, focusing on Telugu literary and cinematic heritage. The Art of Translation: Words without Borders explored translation across languages while retaining cultural and literary integrity, highlighting the role of writers and critics in contemporary engagement.

Parallel hands-on workshops provided immersive learning experiences in martial arts with Tuhon Aditya Roy, Nagada percussion with Master Nathoo Lal Solanki, dance with French choreographer Gilles Chuyen, puppet-making with celebrated puppeteer Shameem, and Kalamkari art demonstrations. Participants engaged with both traditional and contemporary practices, emphasizing intergenerational learning and collaborative participation. Discussions reinforced the importance of preserving Telugu language, poetry, and creative storytelling, including references to padyam, avadhana prakriya, and the language as Ammabhasha, reflecting nature, identity, and cultural heritage.

The evening at Punnami Ghat transformed the Krishna riverfront into a grand performance space. Chowraasta delivered an energetic live music performance, followed by Natasaarvabhowma NTR: Homage to the Vishwaroopam of Acting, celebrating Telugu cinema’s legendary artists. The musical theatre presentation Love Story captivated audiences with lyrical storytelling, and Javed Ali’s soulful performance brought the day to a stirring close. Day Three of Avakai combined storytelling, literature, cinema, workshops and live performances, creating a lasting cultural resonance and celebrating Telugu heritage, language, and artistry. The festival reaffirmed Amaravati’s emergence as a vibrant hub for creative dialogue, leaving audiences, artists, and practitioners inspired, marking the successful culmination of a landmark inaugural edition.