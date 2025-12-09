Venkata Tirupathi Raju Bhupathi Honoured with Innovation Excellence Award at the International Crafting Bharat Awards 2025

India, Dec. 6 —

New Delhi, December 2025 – The International Crafting Bharat Awards 2025 celebrated visionary innovators and technology leaders who have significantly contributed to India’s and the world’s digital transformation landscape. Among the distinguished awardees, Venkata Tirupathi Raju Bhupathi, a globally recognized technology architect and innovation leader was honoured with the Innovation Excellence Award for his exceptional contributions to enterprise modernization, AI-driven transformation, and cloud innovation at scale.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Venkata Raju Bhupathi has consistently redefined how enterprises leverage technology for impact – combining deep engineering with business strategy to design systems that are intelligent, secure, and future-ready. Currently serving as a Senior Solution Architect at Medline Industries, USA. Raju has been instrumental in leading enterprise architecture initiatives that power cloud modernization, AI-led automation, and large-scale digital transformation across global supply chain and sales ecosystems.

He was part of leadership under which organization technology landscape underwent remarkable evolution – from the development of the mobile-first Quote Pack Management System, which helped boost organizational revenue from $500 million to $2 billion, to spearheading a $100 million Azure transformation program that successfully migrated over 200 mission-critical systems to the cloud under a robust Zero-Trust framework. These initiatives have become benchmarks for global enterprise modernization.

Earlier in his career, Raju played a pivotal role in Malaysia’s national digital transformation through his leadership in the PERKESO (SOCSO) modernization project. He architected the migration of legacy COBOL mainframes into web-based distributed systems that now serve millions of citizens across 12 states. This modernization digitized social security processes, reduced manual claim processing time by 60% and introduced cutting-edge accessibility features such as voice-responsive services – a remarkable technological leap for its time.

Before joining Medline, his contributions spanned global organizations including RR Donnelley (Veritas Document Solutions), GEICO, Vajra Infratech and VOX Technology Malaysia, where he designed intelligent automation platforms, national ERP systems and telecom governance frameworks impacting over 13,000 cooperatives. His architectural innovations at RR Donnelley, including the Dynamic Content Rule Engine, transformed document automation and data-driven decision-making for large enterprises.

Beyond his corporate success, Raju is known for his commitment to mentorship and knowledge leadership. At Medline, he founded the Cloud & .NET Center of Excellence (CoE), training and mentoring over 150 engineers worldwide and setting architectural standards that continue to define Medline’s modernization strategy. His efforts have cultivated a culture of engineering excellence, innovation and accountability within the organization.

Speaking about his recognition, Raju expressed his gratitude:

“Innovation isn’t just about technology – it’s about enabling people and organizations to grow sustainably through it. This award is a reminder that meaningful transformation begins when we align human intent with intelligent systems.”

Raju’s career reflects an unwavering belief in the power of technology to improve lives, businesses and societies. His blend of technical mastery, strategic vision, and human-centered design continues to inspire the next generation of technology leaders across the world.

The International Crafting Bharat Awards 2025, celebrate individuals who are shaping the global narrative of innovation, education, and entrepreneurship. The event brought together changemakers, industry leaders, and educators from across continents – united in their pursuit of a technologically empowered and inclusive future.

About Venkata Tirupathi Raju Bhupathi



Venkata Tirupathi Raju Bhupathi is a Senior Solution Architect specializing in Azure Cloud, .NET and enterprise integration. With over two decades years of experience, he has led modernization programs for Fortune 500 enterprises and national governments. His expertise spans enterprise architecture, cloud strategy, IAM, Zero Trust security and AI-driven modernization.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/venkatatirupathiraju