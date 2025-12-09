Bollywood’s New Comedy Storm-One Two Cha Cha Chaa Arrives on 16th January 2026

India, Dec. 5 —

Bollywood is gearing up for a burst of absolute madness as Pellucidar Production Pvt Ltd announces the release date of One Two Cha Cha Chaa. Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, the film is set to bring a wave of confusion, comedy, and chaos that families can enjoy together this festive season.

The film features a vibrant mix of celebrated actors like Ashutosh Rana, Lalit Prabhakar, Abhimanyu Singh, Anant V Joshi, Nyyraa Banerji and refreshing new talent, promising an original entertainer filled with energy and unpredictability.

Lalit Prabhakar, known for National Award-winning films like Anandi Gopal, expressed his excitement:

“This film is pure madness on the move! We were laughing nonstop while shooting, and that same playful chaos is what the audience will experience on screen.”

Anant V Joshi, praised for his performances in Kathal and 12th Fail, added:

“If you enjoy confusion, comedy, and full-on drama, then One Two Cha Cha Chaa is made for you. It’s a wild comedy ride, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Ashutosh Rana, usually seen in intense roles in films like Dushman and Sangharsh, said:

“People mostly watch me in serious characters, but this film let me explore a whole new flavour of madness. The humour, the timing, the confusion-it’s a delight both to perform and to watch.”

Abhimanyu Singh, known for impactful roles in Gulaal and Sooryavanshi, shared:

“There’s a special joy in being part of a comedy where anything can happen. One Two Cha Cha Chaa keeps you guessing and laughing till the very end.”

Nyyraa Banerji, popular across films and television, added:

“This film has everything-from fun songs to hilarious situations. It brings out the true playful spirit of Bollywood, and every scene comes with a surprise.”

The film is backed by a strong creative team-production design by Bijon DasGupta, cinematography by Amol Gole, editing by Ranjit Bahadur, action by Abbas Ali Moghul, music by Vishal & Sangeet, Ripul Sharma, and Aishwarya Nigam, choreography by Chinni Prakash and Adil Shaikh, and background score by National Award-winner Harshwardhan Rameshwar.

Produced by Sajan Gupta, Vijay Lalwani, and Ntasha Sethi of Pellucidar Production Pvt Ltd, along with executive producer M. R. Shahjahan.

With its eccentric plot, eccentric characters, and powerhouse team, One Two Cha Cha Chaa is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

Audiences can mark 16th January 2026 on their calendars, when the film arrives in theatres with a promise of unforgettable comedy, confusion, and celebration.