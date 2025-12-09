Historic Moment: Dibyajyoti Sarkar Enters the Guinness World Records

India, Dec. 5 —

Barasat, West Bengal, India – December 05, 2025:Dibyajyoti Sarkar, an Indian martial artist and electrical engineer, has officially been recognized and verified by Guinness World Records as the Guinness World Records Title Holder for the category:

“Most Full Extension Punches in One Minute While Holding Two Eggs”

Sarkar received official confirmation of his achievement fromGuinness World Records via email on the evening of December 1, 2025. The historic attempt took place onNovember 26, 2025, at the Gymnasium of Friends’ Association, Krishnanagar Road, Barasat, West Bengal, India, in the presence of distinguished expert witnesses and timekeepers during the attempt. He was 23 years old at the time of the attempt.

Sarkar delivered an extraordinary, Record-breaking performance, executing331 full-extension punches, surpassing the previous record of302. This achievement highlights elite athletic capability, combining explosive speed, flawless technical precision, and impeccable control – all performed while keeping both eggs unbroken.

With this accomplishment,Dibyajyoti Sarkar has created history and officially entered the Guinness World Records database, establishing a new global benchmark in power, control, and speed performance, demonstrating martial arts excellence. His name is now permanently recorded in the Guinness World Records database, securing his place among officially recognized world record achievers.

Sarkar shared, “I am truly honoured to represent my country, India, and I took on this challenge to inspire people in India and my hometown of Barasat. I want to show that nothing is impossible when you commit yourself fully. My aim is to motivate people across India and around the globe, proving that anyone can make history by believing in themselves. I want to give special credit to my big brother, Suvrajyoti Sarkar, from whom I learned the true power of a belief system and the strength to push beyond limits. I wholeheartedly thank my parents, Gopa Sarkar and Dr. Swapan Chandra Sarkar, for their unwavering support.”