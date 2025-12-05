Maharashtra Takes Major Leap Towards Blockchain Governance with MoU Signed with Infraledger Labs

India, Dec. 4 —

Mumbai, 4 December 2025:-The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) has taken a major step toward implementing the Hon’ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vision of a state-wide Asset Tokenization Framework, aimed at unlocking nearly Rs.50 trillion worth of public and private assets. In a significant development, MITRA has entered into a strategic partnership with Infraledger Labs (Venkateshwara Advisory Private Limited), a global blockchain infrastructure company with operations across India, UAE, Singapore, and the U.S., and with more than $1 billion worth of real-world assets tokenized worldwide.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Sunil Sharma, CEO, Infraledger Labs, and Aman Mittal, Joint CEO, MITRA. The ceremony was graced by senior government and regulatory officials, including Shree Praveen Pardeshi, Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister, Maharashtra & CEO, MITRA, Executive Directors and General Managers from SEBI,Chairman of REITs/InvITs, as well as a World Bank delegation.

Under the MoU, both sides will collaborate to pilot blockchain-based land registry solutions and tokenization of public assets. The partnership covers designing secure asset registries, verification frameworks, and data governance models, along with conducting technical research and providing policy advisory to ensure alignment with central financial authorities. The collaboration also includes developing digital ledger systems aimed at improving transparency, enhancing revenue generation, and upgrading citizen services across the state.

Through this initiative, MITRA aims to explore how tokenization and digital workflows can help Maharashtra optimize revenue, reduce systemic leakages, strengthen compliance, and expand financial access at the district level. Maharashtra is now the first Indian state to commit to a comprehensive blockchain and asset tokenization roadmap, aligning itself with global technological trends in public governance. This initiative is expected to accelerate asset monetization cycles, improve auditability of public records, and prepare the state for future regulatory sandboxes and digital governance reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Sharma, CEO, Infraledger Labs, said: “We are honored to partner with MITRA during this transformative moment for Maharashtra. Tokenization is not just a technological milestone-it is a framework to unlock capital, improve public services, and build the next generation of digital governance. Our global experience in tokenizing over $1 billion worth of assets will directly support Maharashtra’s long-term vision.”

Website: https://infraledgerlabs.com/

CEO Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sunilsharma93/