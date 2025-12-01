Push For Poshan Summit to Galvanize Collective Action for Nutrition in India

New Delhi, Dec. 1 — With the aim of advancing India’s nutrition agenda through collective action and collaboration, Rise Against Hunger India, in association with The Good Sight Webzine & Podcast, will host a one-day national summit, “Push For Poshan – A Collective Movement for Nutrition,” on October 25 at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

“The summit will bring together leading voices from public health, development, academia, CSR, and grassroots organisations to deliberate on ways to make nutrition central to India’s growth story,” said Dola Mohapatra, CEO, Rise Against Hunger India. “In line with the government’s efforts to strengthen nutrition outcomes, the summit aims to spotlight the hidden and systemic dimensions of nutrition, showcase impactful innovations, and celebrate changemakers working tirelessly on the ground,” he added.

More than 15 representatives from national and international organisations working in the areas of nutrition and related themes will participate in the summit as speakers. Dr SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu, Head, Nutrition Information, Communication and Health Education (NICHE) Division, ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will grace the event as Guest of Honour. His keynote address, “Building Nutrition-Literate India,” will be among the key highlights of the summit.

Structured around three thematic sessions, the summit will focus on nutrition across life stages, food systems and sustainability, and innovations shaping the nutrition ecosystem. Discussions will explore how good nutrition supports well-being, the influence of gender and climate on food choices, and how emerging approaches such as biofortification, fortification, and mental health linkages are redefining nutrition science.

According to the organisers, the summit aims to strengthen partnerships and collective action toward India’s progress on nutrition and the Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger.

Over the past decade, Rise Against Hunger India has served more than 40 million meals and reached 3.8 million people through its food security and livelihood initiatives. By partnering with grassroots NGOs, rural communities, and humanitarian programmes, the organisation has supported vulnerable populations and those affected by disasters.

The Good Sight Webzine & Podcast is an independent media platform that amplifies stories of changemakers from the social sector. Its podcast is ranked among the all-time bestsellers globally in the nonprofit category on Apple Podcasts.

“The Push For Poshan summit is more than a conference – it is a movement to bring together people, ideas and innovations for a healthier, hunger-free India,” said Mohapatra. “We aim to make it an annual platform that convenes the most committed organisations and practitioners working in the space of nutrition.”

