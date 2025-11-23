India to work carefully with APDIM, local partners to minimize catastrophe dangers throughout Asia-Pacific

Run-through Catastrophe danger decrease: The results of this conference will assist APDIM’s general program of work and likewise add to advancing the objectives of the Sendai Framework and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a declaration stated.

India has actually declared its dedication to reinforcing local cooperation on catastrophe threat decrease, working carefully with Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management(APDIM) and local partners to decrease catastrophe and environment dangers throughout Asia-Pacific, a federal government declaration stated Saturday.

Attending To the 10th Session of the APDIM hosted by India, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Nityanand Rai stated India would promote a broad capacity-building program throughout its chairmanship.

Rai, who led the Indian delegation, stressed the nation’s dedication to local catastrophe strength and cooperation.

The results of this conference will direct APDIM’s general program of work and likewise add to advancing the objectives of the Sendai Framework and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the declaration stated.

The minister stated that under India’s chairmanship and management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will promote a thorough capacity-building program, covering danger evaluation, geospatial applications, impact-based forecasting, early caution dissemination and climate-resilient facilities preparation.

“India reaffirmed its dedication to working closely with APDIM and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific. The partnership with UN ESCAP, APDIM, and other multilateral forums is guided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s 10-Point Agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction,” the declaration stated.

It stated the program stresses financial investments at the regional level, leveraging innovation, cultivating networks amongst universities and research study centres, enhancing danger information and promoting local cooperation.

The session concluded with a shared dedication to boost local cooperation and execute ingenious techniques for catastrophe threat decrease in the Asia-Pacific area.

“During the deliberations, the specific agenda of Governing Council discussions was on previous year activities on APDIM; activities to be undertaken in 2026 and strategic work plan 20206-2030,” it stated.

The 10th session of the Governing Council was participated in by delegation heads and agents from member states, consisting of Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Turkey, in addition to observer agents from Tajikistan.

Stephen Cooper, Director of Administration at the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP); Letizia Rossano, Director of APDIM; Mostafa Mohanghegh, Senior Coordinator of APDIM; and other authorities from the APDIM Secretariat, Iran, and observer organisations likewise participated in the session.

