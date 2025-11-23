Shooting at Concord Christmas tree lighting leaves 4 hurt, 3 in vital condition; authorities examine and look for witness video footage

A shooting at Concord’s yearly Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday night(November 21) left 4 individuals hurt, authorities verified.

According to Concord Police, 3 victims remain in crucial condition while one is noted as steady. All 4 were carried to a regional medical facility for immediate healthcare.

The occurrence happened soon before 7:30 pm near the crossway of Union Street S and Corban Avenue, where the vacation occasion was happening. Cops, fire, and Cabarrus County EMS workers were currently on website and reacted right away, supplying medical help and leaving the hurt.

3 individuals were reported in crucial condition and one in steady condition following the shooting in Concord, a city situated roughly 19 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte, according to a main declaration from city authorities.

Authorities are examining video footage from the occasion and performing interviews with witnesses, the city stated. Authorities are advising anybody who recorded images or videos of the occurrence to come forward and share them with police.

“We are wishing the security of our brave police officers, initially responders, and everybody on the scene,” United States Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina stated in a post on the social platform X.

In the after-effects, organizers canceled the rest of the occasion. City authorities recommended participants to leave the location and prompted motorists to look for detours.

Concord Police verified that the shooting stays under examination. Authorities have actually not launched additional information about a suspect or possible intention.