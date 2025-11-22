Samsung reshuffles its management, TM Roh gets back at more vital

Today, Samsung Electronics called TM Roh as head of its Device eXperience (DX) Division and designated him as CEO. He will not be the only CEO, nevertheless – he’s signing up with Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of the Device Solutions (DS) Division, as co-CEO. Roh will continue to manage the business’s mobile organization as head of the Mobile eXperience (MX) company, while Vice Chairman Jun will stay head of the Memory company.

It looks like Roh is broadening his supervisory functions, which indicates Samsung needs to be delighted with how he’s led the mobile company in the previous couple of years, given that he’s generally now offered even more locations to manage.

< img width ="1200" height ="800" alt ="TM Roh" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/25/11/samsung-leadership-reshuffle/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

TM Roh

Samsung has actually likewise called Janghyun Yoon as President, CTO of the DX Division and head of Samsung Research, and Hongkun Park as head of the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. Yoon was formerly the CEO of Samsung Venture Investment, and prior to that he was accountable for software application platforms and IoT and Tizen advancement in the MX company. Park is presently a teacher at Harvard University and “a renowned researcher in the fields of nanoscience, quantum science and engineering”

