iPhone 17e to get a video camera upgrade

According to a brand-new research study note by expert Jeff Pu, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17e will feature a video camera upgrade. Particularly, it will get the exact same 18MP selfie cam as the remainder of the iPhone 17 household.
This was presented with the iPhone 17 series, so it’s both fantastic and rather unexpected to see Apple extending it to the least expensive design in the lineup so rapidly – it’s rarely the business does something like this.
The brand-new cam utilizes a square sensing unit, which lets you take vertical or horizontal selfies without requiring to move the phone. Pu states the iPhone 17e will get here “in mid-1Q26″which suggests February.
The brand-new selfie cam will be among the primary upgrades the iPhone 17e will give the table compared to its predecessor, the other being the A19 chip, which is likewise utilized by the iPhone 17.
