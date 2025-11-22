Samsung Galaxy A57 runs Geekbench with the Exynos 1680 chipset on board

Samsung released the Galaxy A56 in March, and the business is now dealing with its follower, the Galaxy A57. A model A57 ran Geekbench earlier today, and, as constantly, this has actually exposed the chipset that’s powering it.

Samsung Galaxy A56

It’s the Exynos 1680, the follower to the Exynos 1580 in the Galaxy A56. The brand-new chip is plainly still in the screening stage, so do not take the outcomes too seriously. For what it’s worth, it handled a single-core rating of 1,311 and a multi-core rating of 4,347 in Geekbench 6.5 for Android.

The Galaxy A57 that ran the criteria had 12GB of RAM, and ran Android 16. The A56’s leading trim likewise included that quantity of memory, while introducing with Android 16 in early 2026 is, naturally, a provided.

The CPU inside the Exynos 1680 SoC appears to have one Prime core clocked at as much as 2.91 GHz, 4 efficiency cores clocked at as much as 2.6 GHz, and 3 effectiveness cores clocked at approximately 1.95 GHz.

The primary distinction versus its predecessor appears to be that the 1680 has one additional efficiency core and one less performance core, while the clocks have not altered. That is, obviously, if this isn’t simply an engineering model SoC that might get various specifications when it releases. We’ll need to wait and see.

