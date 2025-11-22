New report declares the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery will be larger than S25 Ultra’s

There’s been a great deal of talk surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery size. Some reports declared the S26 Ultra’s battery will be bigger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s, which is 5,000 mAh, while others stated it will be the exact same. Now, a brand-new leakage from China declares the Galaxy S26 Ultra will load a somewhat bigger battery.

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will load a 5,200 mAh battery. That’s barely an upgrade, however it’s an action in the best instructions given that the previous couple of Ultra designs delivered with a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s dripped render(