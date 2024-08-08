Celebrate National Sandwich Month at Miracle Mile Deli

Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix has delicious deals all month long on its most celebrated handhelds.

The New Yorker and Pecan Pie

PHOENIX – Aug. 6, 2024 – PRLog — Celebrate National Sandwich Month this August. Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix has delicious deals all month long on its most celebrated handhelds. As the state’s oldest delicatessen, Miracle Mile Deli is notorious for its lean and mouthwatering pastrami, selling more than 50,000 pounds of the perfectly steamed and sliced meat annually, not to mention iconic sandwiches like the “Straw” and “New Yorker.”

Throughout August, Miracle Mile Deli is celebrating National Sandwich Month with money-saving deals on some of its most popular sandwiches including The New Yorker (hot pastrami, homemade coleslaw and Miracle Mile’s signature dressing) the week of Aug. 5-10; the incredible Brisket of Beef Sandwich the week of Aug. 12-17; the Combo (hot corned beef and hot pastrami piled high) Aug. 19-24; and the famous Straw sandwich (hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese and steamy sauerkraut) Aug. 26-31.

For just $17.50, sandwich lovers across the Valley can enjoy these award-winning options complete with golden hot fries (or another side item of their choice), a kosher dill pickle and a slice of fresh baked pie. Pie flavors include Apple, Cherry, Lemon Meringue, Coconut Meringue, Pecan, Pumpkin, and Boston Cream.

“National Sandwich Month is one of my favorite times of the year,” said Josh Garcia, Vice President of the family-owned and operated, Miracle Mile Deli. “In my opinion, sandwiches just might be the most perfect food. With a wide variety of meats, cheeses and bread combos, there is an option for everyone. Plus, sandwiches are easy to eat, portable, and most importantly, delicious and there is no better place in the Valley to satisfy your sandwich craving than Miracle Mile Deli!”

Established by the Wheat Flour Institute in 1952, National Sandwich Month is a wonderful time to try a new concoction or revisit an old favorite handheld entree.

Miracle Mile Deli’s hot pastrami has won several awards over the last 75 years because of the process taken to ensure its tenderness. Each day, chefs place the pastrami in a hot steamer at 6 a.m. where it sits covered for nearly five hours to tenderize. The delicate process helps the meat retain all its natural moisture. This process adds extra flavor and tenderness to the meat, creating scrumptious and tender beef.

MIRACLE MILE DELI was founded by Brooklyn, NY native, Jack Grodzinsky in 1949. Owned and operated by Jill and George Garcia, Grodzinsky’s daughter and son-in-law, Miracle Mile Deli is currently managed by Josh Garcia, Grodzinsky’s grandson. The family-friendly restaurant is one of Phoenix’s most iconic dining institutions. For more than 75 years the establishment has been owned and operated by three generations of the Grodzinsky/Garcia family. It continues to draw hundreds of visitors each day for its consistently delicious food and warm dining atmosphere. Customers have become accustomed to Miracle Mile’s signature New York-style favorite sandwiches such as “The Straw,” “The New Yorker,” and “The Triple Decker.” Miracle Mile’s massive menu of salads, comfort food, burgers and beer on tap, offers something to everyone, not to mention the top-notch customer service. www.miraclemiledeli.com