It’s a Wrap: The 96th Orange Firemen’s Carnival Declared a Success!

Carnival and raffle is a primary funding source for Fire Department. Orange resident wins $10,000 first prize.

ORANGE, Conn. – Aug. 6, 2024 – PRLog — Despite challenges from nasty weather, the 2024 Orange Volunteer Fire Association’s Firemen’s Carnival was a success.

That’s the verdict from Firefighter Don Foyer, who oversees the carnival. While the weather created some challenges, there were enough periods of calm weather that attendance was brisk. In addition to providing hours for fun for lots of children of all ages, an Orange resident ended the carnival $10,000 richer by winning the carnival’s raffle.

“We had a few periods when some hard rain caused some people to leave, but there was actually a lot of time when the weather cooperated and people enjoyed the rides, the games and the food,” said Foyer. “We had an amazing fireworks display Saturday. Of course, the highlight for many people was the raffle, and we selected 10 lucky winners.”

Pat Warncke of Orange won the first prize of $10,000. Her name was pulled from the drum by Kayla Hass of West Haven. She and her friend, Ally Stockpole, also of West Haven, were chosen from the crowd to pick the winners. Two random carnival-goers are chosen so nobody with a connection to the Fire Department picks the winning tickets. Selectman Mitch Goldblatt announced the winners. Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas and Foyer also addressed the crowd.

Ms. Warncke said she was ecstatic that she won. An Orange resident for 39 years, she said she’s always supported the Fire Department. She returned all 20 of the tickets she received in the mail, as she does every year.

“I’m usually never that lucky,” she added. She and her husband will be traveling to Italy to celebrate their birthdays. That trip, she said, is now paid for.

Other winners were Tom Kelly of Orange, second prize of $5,000; Savannah Schwab of New Haven, third prize of $4,000; Ryan Ky of Orange, fourth prize of an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset; Bob Smith of Orange, fifth prize, a $500 gift certificate to the Orange Ale House at 517 Boston Post Road in Orange.

Sixth prize went to Ken Vitelli of Orange, who also won a gift certificate to the Orange Ale House; Robert Sampiera of Orange, seventh prize, a $400 gift card to Home Depot; Isao Shimond of Orange, eighth prize, a round of golf at Orange Hills Country Club; Laura Griest, ninth prize, a $250 gift card redeemable at Knight’s Outdoor Power Equipment, 286 Boston Post Road, Orange; and the Amato Family of Orange won a $150 gift card to Outback Steakhouse, 132 Marsh Hill Road, Orange.

Foyer said plans are already underway for next year’s carnival, slated for July 31, Aug. 1, 2 and 3. In addition to rides, games, food, fireworks and the raffle, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate its 100th birthday.

“Get ready for another great carnival next year,” said Foyer. “It’ll be our 97th, and with our 100th anniversary celebration going on, we’re going to make sure everyone has even more fun than ever before.”

About the Orange Volunteer Fire Association

The Orange Volunteer Fire Association provides fire protection to residents and businesses in Orange and, through mutual aid, to surrounding towns. Members receive training in fire suppression, rescue, hazardous materials response, homeland security issues and other emergency services.

Operating strictly with revenues from fund-raisers and donations, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department is one of the few remaining all-volunteer incorporated fire departments in Connecticut. Active members are on call to serve the community on a 24-hour/seven- day basis, responding from stations on Orange Center Road and Boston Post Road.