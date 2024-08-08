Utah’s Moving and Storage Company Helps Customers Donate Unwanted Goods

A Utah-based moving company delivers its customers’ unwanted furniture and non-perishable food items to families in need or local donation centers across the state.

Headquartered in Orem, UT, Utah’s Moving and Storage Company provides packing, moving, and unpacking services for businesses and families along the Wasatch Front. Decluttering is often an essential part of moving, leaving customers needing help rehoming used furniture and leftover pantry items. Utah’s Moving and Storage is stepping in to help ensure these usable goods find a new home. With the help of local organizations and donation centers, Utah’s Moving is transporting these donations to those who need them most.

Founded on the idea that moving does not have to be an overwhelming experience, Utah’s Moving and Storage Company seeks opportunities to alleviate the stress and overwhelm many people face on moving day. Because their licensed and insured moving helpers specialize in packing and moving customers’ prized possessions, they are well-equipped to help clients transport unwanted items as well. This service not only takes one task off the customer’s plate but ensures that these items get donated to those who need them rather than being thrown away.

“As a moving company, we cross paths with many Utah families,” remarked Megan Martin, Marketing Manager for Utah’s Moving and Storage Company. “We meet those who are moving into their dream house as well as those who have fallen on hard times and need to downsize. In both cases, there are usually some furniture or food items that won’t fit or won’t match the decor in the new house but are still in good condition. We are proud to be a part of getting those items to Utah families in need.”

Utah’s Moving and Storage offers a wide range of moving options to commercial and residential clients, including labor-only and single-item moves as well as white glove and cross-country moves. A family-owned and operated Utah moving company, Utah’s Moving and Storage handles each customer’s move from start to finish. The company’s small size means it can offer customers more flexibility and accommodate last-minute needs.

“Whether customers need a little extra help packing up their home or some assistance transporting furniture to a donation center, we are happy to help,” remarked Martin. “It is especially rewarding for our team when we can deliver unwanted furniture or food donations. Because we all live and work in Utah, we know many Utahns could benefit from that type of assistance, and we are happy to help.”

To learn more about how Utah’s Moving and Storage Company helps make moving day less stressful or to get a free moving estimate, call (801) 980-0223 or visit www.UtahsMovingandStorage.com.

About Utah’s Moving and Storage Company

Utah’s Moving and Storage Company specializes in providing an exceptional moving experience that reduces stress and worry. Their team is composed of licensed trained professionals and they offer flexible scheduling.