Jeff Cooperstein Named Kadena Business Development Lead, Digital Assets

Kadena, the world’s only truly scalable Proof of Work blockchain, announces the appointment of former R3 executive and State Street Managing Director Jeff Cooperstein as the new Business Development Lead, Digital Assets.



Jeff Cooperstein Named Kadena Business Development Lead, Digital Assets

Coopertstein comes to Kadena with over 30 years of leading financial services. At R3, he demonstrated success with financial service clients building on the R3 Corda private blockchain. Before his role at R3, he served as the Managing Director and Global Head of Non-Brokerage Services at State Street, where he significantly grew the business’ revenue and developed a robust market data solutions strategy. Cooperstein’s career includes key leadership positions at Wells Fargo and Thomson Reuters.

“Welcoming Jeff Cooperstein to Kadena is a strategic milestone. With his extensive experience working with blockchain and financial services, Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that aligns perfectly with the next phase of our mission. It also highlights a transition as the institutions move from private blockchains to public blockchains. On behalf of our entire team, we are incredibly excited to see the innovative contributions he will bring to Kadena,” said Annelise Osborne, Chief Business Officer of Kadena.

Cooperstein added, “In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital assets, joining Kadena marks a pivotal moment in my career. The infinitely scalable and novel Proof of Work approach transcends the conventional limits of existing blockchains, uniquely positioning builders to transform the global financial systems. I see a horizon brimming with potential. We’re not just developing a platform; we’re architecting the future of finance where scalability meets security, and innovation knows no bounds. I am thrilled to steer our business development into this new era of enterprise-scale blockchain solutions.”

About Kadena

Kadena is a blockchain technology company founded in 2017 by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino. Kadena is the industry’s only scalable layer-1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain. This scalability enables Kadena to deliver infrastructure-grade performance for any blockchain project. Along with our smart contract language Pact, Kadena’s platform provides the world with the tools and environment to turn ideas and ambitions into reality. Founded by Stuart Popejoy and William Martino, who created JP Morgan’s first blockchain and led the SEC’s Crypto Committee, Kadena aims to allow for true blockchain mass adoption.

Kadena LinkedIn

Kadena on X (formerly Twitter)

Kadena Discord

Contact Information

Kadena Press

press@kadena.io

SOURCE: Kadena



Topic: Press release summary