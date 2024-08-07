PW Skills launches School of Healthcare to solve India’s critical shortage of medical professionals

PW Skills, the upskilling vertical of Physics Wallah (PW) has announced the launch of School of Healthcare across five cities in India, namely, Noida, Indore, Lucknow, Patna and Delhi. This initiative comes in response to the increasing demand within India’s healthcare sector, which has been growing at a CAGR of 22% since 2016 and currently employs 4.7 million professionals directly.

The School of Healthcare aims to solve the shortage of skilled healthcare workers by offering specialised courses. These programs are meticulously designed to meet industry standards and cater to the diverse needs of the healthcare market.

Ashish Sharma, Chief Business Officer (CBO), PW, said, “India’s healthcare sector is experiencing rapid growth, yet only 15% of our 65 lakh allied health professionals are vocationally trained. This significant gap highlights the urgent need for high-quality, affordable education. With the launch of our School of Healthcare, PW Skills is committed to bridging this divide by offering diverse, hands-on training programs. Our state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced medical equipment ensure students gain practical experience essential for their careers. The recent government legislation defining allied health professional categories and university guidelines has created a possible environment for innovation. At PW Skills, we are excited to step into this space, providing solutions that will make a meaningful impact on India’s healthcare landscape.”

PW Skills has launched the School of Healthcare to ensure comprehensive education and career readiness. The courses integrate practical internships as a unique component, offering hands-on experience crucial for professional development. For B.Vocational courses such as Medical Lab Technician (MLT) and Operation Theatre Technician (OTT), students will spend two years in classroom training followed by a year of intensive internship. Similarly, Advanced Diploma programs in MLT and OTT offer a balanced mix of theoretical learning and practical exposure through a one-year classroom session and a subsequent year of internship.

In addition to academic excellence, PW Skills will provide comprehensive placement assistance, including interview preparation, soft skills development, and computer literacy courses. Looking ahead, the institution aims to facilitate international placements for its graduates, further enhancing career opportunities in the global healthcare market.