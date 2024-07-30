Indian Consumers Embrace Bigger Washing Machines in a Shift towards Convenience and Better Wash Performance: Samsung India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today said that consumers are gravitating towards larger washing machines, driven by convenience and superior wash performance.

A larger drum size for the washing machine provides better wash quality while allowing users to wash more clothes per load, eventually reducing the frequency of washing machine usage – making it time and energy efficient. Bigger drum sizes in washing machines allow more space for movement of clothes, thus leading to better-cleaned and untangled clothes, Samsung India said.

Larger washing machines are also particularly helpful in washing essential home items like bedsheets, curtains and saris that are common amongst Indian households. As Indian consumers continue to prioritize convenience and efficiency, the demand for bigger washing machines is expected to rise even further, according to Samsung India.

The consumer trend resonates with the latest industry data, which shows that sales of front load washing machines with 9Kg and above capacities have grown by 45% so far this year, while the 7Kg and below front load washing machine category has witnessed a fall of 26% during the same period.

According to a consumer dipstick survey done by Samsung India, some users ensure the laundry drum is always full, optimizing its use and minimizing energy consumption, while some users have a tendency to run a second wash cycle with just a few clothes, which can lead to water wastage. Further, the survey revealed that Indian households prefer washing almost everything at home, from bed sheets to tablemats and cushion covers.

The shift towards bigger washing machines also marks the growing awareness for sustainability and energy efficiency among Indian consumers, Samsung India said.

Samsung India has a wide range of washing machines in its portfolio with bigger capacities to cater to the rising consumer demand.