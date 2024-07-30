Indian Consumers Embrace Bigger Washing Machines in a Shift towards Convenience and Better Wash Performance: Samsung India

Livguard, a beacon of innovation in energy storage solutions, is proud to unveil its latest campaign, “Bano Kisi Ki Energy,” featuring the esteemed actor Akshay Kumar. This touching narrative highlights the profound sense of responsibility that comes with being the pillar of a family—the ‘Karta’—and how Livguard’s smart AI charging inverters empower individuals to support and uplift their loved ones.

In the film, we follow the journey of a father who finds joy in karaoke and is repeatedly interrupted by power cuts. This heartwarming story sheds light on the responsibility that the son feels towards his family’s happiness and progress and how he steps in and helps empower the entire family. His unwavering commitment to providing for his loved ones is both inspiring and relatable.

The true essence of “Bano Kisi Ki Energy” lies in the meaningful actions he takes to ensure his family’s well-being. It’s not just about products – inverter & inverter batteries; it’s about how Livguard’s products become a crucial part of his efforts to create uninterrupted, cherished moments for his family as they ensure #zadaloadzadalife. By addressing real-life challenges, Livguard’s innovative solutions provide the reliability and power needed to transform everyday experiences, making a tangible difference in the lives of those who matter most.

Akshay Kumar, a longstanding partner of Livguard, brings a deep sense of authenticity to the campaign. Having been the face of Livguard’s journey of innovation over the past six years, his association reflects a legacy of trust and commitment. His enduring presence symbolizes the brand’s dedication to continuous improvement and meaningful impact in helping empower individuals empower their families.

The brand has recently launched their stellar product, the VISION HDX 1100i inverter that comes with advanced and smart features like power cut prediction, digital screen display with charging indicator, running load, backup time, etc., making it a state of the art product. This product will help you run your day, your way.

Commenting on TVC, Mr. Gurpreet Bhatia, MD & CEO, Livguard Energy Technology Pvt Ltd said, “We understand our consumers and acknowledge their role in uplifting their loved ones. Our goal is to ensure that our products help them and their family achieve energy independence, which in turn fosters their progress. We know that our consumers see their success as a blend of personal growth and their family’s achievements. They go beyond just providing resources—they actively help their families succeed.”

In this film, we’ve strengthened our commitment to trust and deepened our connection with our customers. Through the #banokisikienergy campaign, we highlight our mission to support families with reliable, smart, and AI-powered end-to-end energy solutions.”