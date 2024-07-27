Hong Kong – Transport Department investigates overcharging of fares by green minibus routes

Transport Department investigates overcharging of fares by green minibus routes *******************************************************************************



​The Transport Department (TD) reported today (July 27) that it is following up an incident of overcharging of fares by a green minibus (GMB) operator.

During its regular monitoring, the TD revealed that four New Territories GMB routes, No. 501A, 501C, 501K and 501S, operated by Fully Mint Limited, had since May 19 been charging passengers fares higher than the effective fares approved by the TD, with the differential ranging from $0.3 to $1 per trip.

A spokesman for the TD said, “The department is very concerned about this incident, which is unacceptable. We are following up the incident seriously and have instructed the GMB operator and relevant Stored Value Facility operators to conduct thorough investigations and submit a report.”

“The four routes have resumed charging at their original fares since their first departures today. We have demanded and the GMB operator has agreed to arrange for full refund of the overcharged fares to the affected passengers. The GMB operator and relevant Stored Value Facility operators will inform the affected passengers of the refund arrangements as soon as possible and provide necessary facilitation. The TD will follow up and monitor the refund arrangements.”