Discover the Dark and Gripping Tale in “Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair” by C.M. James Out Now

In the quiet suburbs, Levi Turner is living the quintessential family life—until the night his dream begins to unravel into a terrifying reality. Haunted by sleepless nights and vivid, eerie dreams, Levi’s world teeters on the brink of sanity as his once peaceful existence morphs into a relentless nightmare.

As the line between reality and dreams blurs, Levi encounters Ashlin, a mesmerizing and enigmatic figure who draws him deeper into a shadowy world where nothing is as it seems. With his family’s safety at stake, Levi must navigate a labyrinth of suspense and horror, facing twisted secrets and unseen forces that threaten to shatter everything he holds dear.

Recurring dreams are often a common phenomenon, but Levi’s dreams are continual as if he is living two different lives. Each night, he is plunged back into a parallel existence where the horrors and mysteries grow increasingly dark and dangerous. When these dreams begin to cross over into the real world, the boundary between waking and sleeping life shatters, putting everything Levi cherishes at risk.

Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair is not just a gripping suspense thriller; it delves deep into philosophical questions about the nature of reality, the power of the subconscious, and the fragile boundary between dreams and waking life. C.M. James masterfully intertwines thrilling plot twists with profound reflections, creating a narrative that is both heart-pounding and thought-provoking.

This unique blend of suspense and deep philosophical meaning sets Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair apart from the rest. C.M. James’s masterful storytelling will keep you awake long into the night, questioning the very fabric of reality. Dive into this captivating tale where every page turn plunges you deeper into a world of mystery and suspense, unlike anything you’ve ever read.

About the Author: C.M. James C.M. James is renowned for crafting suspenseful, dark thrillers that delve into the human psyche. With a talent for weaving complex characters and unexpected plot twists, James has established a loyal readership eager for each new release. ‘Dreamfall: Worst Night-Affair’ is the newest title by James’s that showcases his skill in creating immersive and haunting stories.

C.M. James Writes – In addition to being a prolific author, C.M. James is the founder of C.M. James Writes, a self-publishing assistance agency dedicated to helping authors bring their stories to life. With a comprehensive range of services, C.M. James Writes supports writers at every stage of their journey.

Dreamfall: Worst Night Affair

By C.M. James is now available on Amazon (paperback), Kindle (eBook), and Audible (Audiobook)

