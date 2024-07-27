New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Southport, North Carolina

The newly developed Long Beach Self Storage facility, located at 4724 Long Beach Road, Southport, NC 28461, is now open and proudly offering professional self-storage management services through Absolute Storage Management (Absolute). This brand new facility offers 439 units, encompassing a total of 78,625 rentable square feet. The units include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled options, ensuring safe and secure storage solutions for the local communities of St. James, Oak Island, and Caswell Beach.

The ownership group has engaged Absolute Storage Management to provide top-tier professional management for the facility, effective July 8, 2024. With Absolute’s expertise, Long Beach Self Storage is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and maintaining high standards of security and cleanliness.

For more information or to speak with our friendly office staff, please visit us at 4724 Long Beach Road, Southport, NC 28461. You can also reach us by phone at 910-776-5664 or online at longbeachsouthportstorage.com.

