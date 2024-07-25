PODS Northeast Wisconsin Shares Guide to Storing Items in the Summer

Items that need to be stored in a cool, dry unit:

Furniture Whether its antique, wood, leather, or anything sensitive to environmental changes, storing these items in a normal unit could lead to warping and damage.

Paper Art, photos, and important documents are highly susceptible to damage in humid environments, making normal storage unsuitable for their preservation.

Electronics The heat in a normal unit can cause rusted connections and melting plastic, posing a significant threat to electronic devices.

Instruments Sensitivity to extreme temperatures and humidity makes instruments highly vulnerable to damage, compromising their functionality.

Items that can be stored in a normal unit:

Clothing Safely store your clothing items in sealed containers, especially those worn less frequently. While finer pieces may be best kept with you, non-daily wear items are perfect for storage.

Kitchen items Ensure easy retrieval by labeling boxes and grouping similar items together. Plates, china, and glasses will remain intact and organized during storage.

Holiday decorations From lights to outdoor adornments, your holiday decorations will stay pristine in storage.

Patio furniture Built to withstand outdoor elements, patio furniture thrives in storage units, maintaining its quality and durability until needed again.

Hardware Tools and materials are resilient enough to withstand temperature fluctuations in normal storage units, ensuring theyre ready for use when needed.

Curtains and drapes Before storing, ensure curtains and drapes are clean and thoroughly dry to prevent mildew and maintain freshness during storage.

Wisconsin residents are no strangers to fluctuations in climate as the seasons change, said Andrew Mielke, Franchise Owner serving PODS Northeast Wisconsin. We aim to use our expertise to provide quality service and information on the best storage solution based on the items that they are putting away.

