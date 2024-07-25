Principal Photography Wraps on -The Life Protection Bureau-, by Jungle Ethics Films

The film stars Abigail Johnson from “Enigma” as Lilith, Emily Dane, Michael Sorrells and Mikos, the author of “Cycle of Pain” an award-winning screenplay. “We hope to get similarly minded agents involved to spread the word and support women’s rights”, says Mikos. The film moves to post-production where it is hoped to be debuted in August.

“Life Protection Bureau” was shot on a Canon RC5 digital camera ( @ ) 8k and DPed by Jeffrey Siljenberg (Spiderman: Far From Home) in Los Angeles dot

“Life Protection Bureau” is a Jungle Ethics Films production.

