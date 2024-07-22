Hong Kong – Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital

Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital *****************************************************



A sick 60-year-old male remand person in custody at Pak Sha Wan Correctional Institution died in a public hospital today (July 21).

The remand person in custody suffered from liver cirrhosis. He required continuous medical care and follow-up treatment at the institution hospital and a public hospital. On July 11, he was sent to a public hospital for treatment due to physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, his condition deteriorated and he was certified dead at 9am today.

The case has been reported to the Police. A death inquest will be held by the Coroner’s Court.

​The person in custody was remanded for the offence of indecent conduct towards child under 16 in April 2024.