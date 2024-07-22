Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects two incoming passenger drug trafficking cases at airport (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects two incoming passenger drug trafficking cases at airport (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs on July 19 and 20 detected two incoming passenger drug trafficking cases at Hong Kong International Airport and seized a total of about 1 kilogram of suspected cocaine and 7kg of suspected 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) with a total estimated market value of about $2 million. Three persons were arrested.

In the first case, Customs on July 19 intercepted at the airport a 48-year-old male passenger and a 25-year-old female passenger, who arrived in Hong Kong from Conakry, Guinea via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, for Customs clearance. During clearance, Customs officers suspected that they had dangerous drugs concealed inside their body cavities. They were then escorted to the hospital for examination.

Upon examination, it was confirmed that foreign objects were concealed inside the two persons’ body cavities and they were arrested immediately. As at 3pm today (July 21), the arrested persons have excreted 97 pellets of suspected cocaine weighing about 1kg in total. The estimated market value was about $700,000.

In the second case, Customs on July 20 intercepted at the airport a 57-year-old male passenger arriving in Hong Kong from Paris, France. During Customs clearance, Customs officers found about 7kg of suspected MDMA, with an estimated market value of about $1.3 million, concealed inside some bed sheets and the false compartments of his check-in baggage. The man was subsequently arrested.

The three arrested persons have been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The cases will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (July 22).

Customs will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people, nor to release their personal data or home address to others for receiving parcels or goods.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).