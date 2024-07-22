Hong Kong – LegCo Panel on Housing begins duty visit to Zhuhai and Shenzhen (with photos)

LegCo Panel on Housing begins duty visit to Zhuhai and Shenzhen (with photos) *****************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The delegation of the Legislative Council (LegCo) Panel on Housing began the two-day duty visit to Zhuhai and Shenzhen today (July 21), to learn about the manufacturing process of concrete Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) modules in Mainland, as well as to gain an understanding on how the cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area create high quality public housing and community facilities through green technology, modular construction techniques, etc.



​ The delegation arrived at Zhuhai in the afternoon. They first visited the factory of the China State Construction Hailong Technology Company Limited to gain insight of the manufacturing process of concrete MiC modules and explore how they are applied to public housing development in Hong Kong. Members also visited other construction technologies in the factory, such as construction robotic application.



​ Members then went to the Doumen DaHengQin 5.0 Industrial New Space in the Fushan Industrial City to learn about the “Well-being” design elements in the community. The Fushan Industrial City integrates “Production, Service and Living”, and at the same time builds blue-collar hostels and living facilities to create a new industrial community that is pleasant to live and work in. The delegation visited the blue-collar hostels, leisure facilities, public open space and ancillary facilities in the community and gained better understanding on the daily life, consumption and entertainment of the residents.



​ The delegation arrived in Shenzhen in the evening and will continue its duty visit in Shenzhen tomorrow (July 22).



​ The delegation is led by the Chairman of the LegCo Panel on Housing, Mr Stanley Ng. The deputy delegation leader is the Deputy Chairman of the Panel, Mr Vincent Cheng. Other participating Panel members include Mr Paul Tse, Dr Lo Wai-kwok, Mr Lau Kwok-fan, Mr Tony Tse, Mr Andrew Lam, Mr Leung Man-kwong, Mr Chan Hok-fung, Mr Gary Zhang, Ms Carmen Kan and Dr So Cheung-wing; as well as non-Panel members Ms Lam So-wai, Ms Judy Chan, Mr Chan Siu-hung and Dr Ngan Man-yu.



​ The Housing Bureau’s delegation led by the Secretary for Housing, Ms Winnie Ho, will also join the duty visit.