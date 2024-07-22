FlipHTML5 Launches an AI-Powered PDF Flipbook Creator for Everyone

In today’s fast-paced digital world, content creators require more efficient solutions to ensure the quality and engagement of digital content. To meet this demand, FlipHTML5 released a PDF flipbook creator (https://fliphtml5.com) that converts PDFs to dynamic flipbooks and helps users pump out interactive content with the power of AI.

Once users upload PDFs from local computers, iCloud, or Dropbox, FlipHTML5 automatically transforms them into appealing ebooks along with page-turning animation effects and sound. Batch conversion is supported to speed up the process. The PDF flipbook creator comes equipped with hundreds of customizable templates, facilitating users to create professional and polished flipbooks.

Instead of spending lots of time and effort writing, editing, and designing flipbooks, users not only amp up productivity but also gain inspiration with FlipHTML5. The integration with ChatGPT enables users to improve their writing, fix spelling errors, correct grammar, and shorten or lengthen sentences with a simple click. In addition, users can fine-tune the expression by simply choosing a preferred tone, such as casual, formal, professional, and friendly, thereby adapting their content to the target audience.

One of the notable features of the PDF flipbook creator is AI text-to-image. As users input the text description in a box, the AI-powered tool produces captivating images in a fraction of the time. Users have the flexibility to set the size and count of images. The generated images are added to flipbooks to enhance the visual appeal easily.

The PDF flipbook creator streamlines users’ workflow by offering ChatGPT-like interfaces. When encountering any questions during the process, users can chat with the built-in AI assistant to receive instant responses, without having to switch between different platforms. This allows users to enhance their efficiency and enjoy digital content creation.

FlipHTML5 assists users in seamlessly sharing the created flipbooks via links and through social media channels, like Facebook and Twitter. Users can download them in HTML, EXE, PDF, or JPG format for offline reading. The PDF flipbook creator ensures the flipbooks are responsive across various devices, making them accessible to the audience.

“FlipHTML5 combines AI technology into its PDF flipbook creator to help users bring their ideas to life effortlessly. Users are enabled to add multimedia elements, like videos, audio, and clickable hyperlinks to flipbooks, which capture the attention of the audience. Whether you want to create a product catalog, digital booklet, fashion lookbook, or other digital publications, FlipHTML5 empowers you to generate interactive flipbooks with ease,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

For more information about the online PDF flipbook creator, please visit https://fliphtml5.com.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a prominent digital publishing company that provides users with a comprehensive suite of tools to create, publish, share, and monetize digital content. Its mission is to break the barrier of making engaging and shareable content. FlipHTML5 is dedicated to making great strides in the field of digital publishing.