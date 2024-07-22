Ian Osborn Joins SAN Group as Agency Growth Coach

Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Osborn as an Agency Growth Coach for Connecticut and Rhode Island. In this role, Osborn will assist SAN member agencies to achieve profitability and growth through hands-on mentorship and by connecting them with SAN and SIAA resources tailored to their goals.

Osborn comes to SAN with over six years of experience as an agency producer in both personal and commercial lines. He has expertise in client relationship management, loss control and lead generation, and has a strong record of mentoring new producers and driving business development. Osborn’s background will be invaluable in supporting SAN member agencies through agency start-ups, commercial lines development, technology and automation, and client acquisition and retention strategies. He will work closely with Regional Vice President Jim McGlauflin to ensure comprehensive support and resources for SAN members.

“Ian’s comprehensive knowledge and experience in the insurance industry will enhance our ability to support our member agencies in Connecticut and Rhode Island,” said Tom Lizotte, COO of SAN Group. “Additionally, his commitment to fostering growth and innovation aligns with SAN’s mission to support our members’ success. We look forward to the positive impact he will make.”

Osborn holds certifications in Property & Casualty and Life Accident and Health, and he earned an Associate of Science degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Northwestern Connecticut Community College. Ian grew up in Hartland, CT, and currently resides in Barkhamsted, CT, with his wife and daughter.

About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Nearly 600 members across nine states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $1.45 billion in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.