CEE to Host Webinar on CRISPR

The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE), advisor to the Congressional STEM Education Caucus, will host an exciting webinar discussion, “Conversation with Dr. Feng Zhang,” focused on the future of CRISPR and its increased uses, including participant Q & A on Tuesday, July 23 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. EST via Zoom.

Guest Speaker:

Feng Zhang, Ph.D. is a core institute member of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as an investigator at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, co-director of the K. Lisa Yang and Hock E. Tan Center for Molecular Therapeutics at MIT, the James and Patricia Poitras Professor of Neuroscience at MIT, and a professor at MIT, with joint appointments in the departments of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and Biological Engineering. Zhang is also an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Zhang is a molecular biologist seeking to improve human health by discovering approaches to modulate cellular programs, including returning diseased, stressed, or aged cells to a more healthful state. He is a recipient of many awards including the Lemelson-MIT Prize, the Tang Prize, the Canada Gairdner International Award, and the Merkin Institute Fellowship at the Broad. Zhang is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Zhang received his A.B. in chemistry and physics from Harvard College and his Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University. He is a 1999 alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute and serves as a CEE Trustee.

Moderator:

David Cheng is CTO of Arbor Biotechnologies. He brings over 15 years of experience in technology and computer science to Arbor. He co-developed the Arbor computational discovery platform and is a leading contributor to the discovery of Arbor’s CRISPR nucleases and CRISPR-associated transposases. From 2019 through April 2021, David led Arbor as CEO. Prior to Arbor, David developed market-leading quantitative, automated trading strategies at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. Previously, David worked on parallel computing and information retrieval algorithms, and was an inventor of “autocomplete” predictions. David was also a member of the 4-person team that represented the United States at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI). David received his M.Eng. and B.S. in Computer Science from MIT. He is also a 1999 alum of CEE’s Research Science Institute.

This online seminar is comprised of 45 minutes of panel discussion followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. Through its network of research scientists and world-class presenters, CEE offers this program as part of a series to articulate recent advances in technology while also meaningfully addressing core challenges for public policymakers, ethicists, computer scientists, software engineers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, and business executives. The registration link can be found at https://www.cee.org/newsevents/press-releases/cee-host-webinar-crispr

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit www.cee.org.

About the Congressional STEM Education Caucus

The Congressional STEM Education Caucus provides a meaningful forum for Congress to discuss critical issues related to STEM education. CEE Honorary Trustee Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (R-FL) and Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) formed the caucus to support and promote STEM education at all levels (K-12, higher education, and in the workforce). CEE will provide relevant STEM education materials and experts through briefings and other activities to advance the goals of this important Congressional member organization.

Media Contact:

Tom Flavell, (703) 448-9062 ext. 237