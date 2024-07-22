Royal Canin India adds yet another feather to its cap; becomes knowledge partner for a first-of-its-kind conference hosted by the Veterinary Cardiovascular Society

Royal Canin India, a frontrunner pioneering the “Health through Nutrition” concept for cats and dogs, has added yet another feather to its cap by joining hands with the Veterinary Cardiovascular Society (VCS) as the knowledge partner and platinum sponsor for India’s first-ever exclusive conference on Small Animal Cardiology. This collaboration marks a significant step in advancing veterinary cardiac care in the country.

Held in Hyderabad, the conference brought together cardiac enthusiasts and pet practitioners to raise awareness about common cardiac problems in pets. The conference saw renowned veterinarians and speakers, including Dr. Sangeeta Vengsarkar Shah, Dr. Bhanu Dev Sharma, and Dr. Deepti Deshpande, deliver insightful lectures. The event’s success was attributed to its ability to explain complex diseases in a simplified manner and actively engage participants.

Royal Canin India’s association with Veterinary Cardiovascular Society is part of its broader initiative to positively impact the pet healthcare ecosystem in the country. The brand is committed to

improve the quality and life span of pets with heart disorders, every day with a spirit of warmth, extreme compassion, and personal attention. In brief, “The mission is the promotion of animal welfare through the study and development of Veterinary Cardiology in companion animals”.

Mr. Satinder Singh General Manager, Royal Canin India commented, “We are thrilled and proud to share that Royal Canin has become the official knowledge partner for the Small Animals Cardiology conference hosted by the esteemed Veterinary Cardiovascular Society. This collaboration aligns with our mission to uplift the knowledge and skills of practicing and upcoming veterinarians in small animal cardiology. We look forward to continuing our partnership with VCS to create awareness and enhance the quality of healthcare for cats and dogs across the country.”

Through its continued association with Veterinary Cardiovascular Society, Royal Canin aims to establish the field of Veterinary Cardiovascular Science in India. The company will focus on promoting exceptional cardiovascular health and care for companion animals through knowledge translation, research dissemination, and professional development.