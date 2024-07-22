Bharat Petroleum reports net profit of Rs. 3,015 Crs in Q1 FY 2024-25 (Market Sales up by 3.22%) BPCL has demonstrated growth by 3.22% in achieving 13.16 MMT market sales in Q1 FY 24-25 as against 12.75 MMT in Q1 of FY 23-24.  BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,28,103.36 Crores for the quarter April- June 2024 Vs Rs. 1,28,256.65 Crores in the corresponding comparative quarter.  BPCL has recorded net profit of Rs. 3,014.77 Crores as compared to the profit of Rs. 10,550.88 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24. Bharat Petroleum, one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, has posted a net profit of Rs. 3,014.77 Crores in April – June 24, as compared to the profit of Rs. 10,550.88 Crores in the corresponding period of FY 23-24. Major highlights of the financial results are given below –  Company maintains a healthy gross refining margins (GRM) for the period Apr – Jun 2024 was $7.86/bbl Vs $12.64/bbl in the corresponding comparative period.  EBITDA for current quarter of FY 24-25 is Rs. 6,156.28 Crores Vs Rs. 16,301.77 Crores in corresponding quarter of FY 23-24; EBITDA margin was at 4.81% in current quarter of FY 24-25 Vs 12.71% in Q1 FY 23-24.  Debt-Equity ratio as on June 30, 2024 was at 0.19x (as against 0.45x as on June 30, 2023) Physical Performance  Market Sales was 13.16 MMT in Q1 FY 24-25 Vs 12.75 MMT in Q1 of FY 23-24. Sales has grown by 3.22%.  In the current quarter, the throughput was 10.11 MMT Vs 10.36 MMT in Q1 of FY 23-24.  We have achieved our highest ever Average Ethanol Blending percentage of 14.14% during Q1 FY 24-25.  BPCL added 171 New Fuel Stations in Q1 FY24-25, taking their network strength to 22011.  BPCL added 5 new distributors, taking LPG distributor network strength to 6255 and the customer base increased to 9.33 Crore  35 CNG Stations commissioned in Q1 FY24-25 taking the total CNG stations as on 30th Jun 2024 to 2064. Q1 FY 2024-25 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Rs. Crs) Consolidated Standalone Q1FY25 Q1FY24 % Change Q1FY25 Q1FY24 % Change Revenue from Operations 1,28,106 1,28,264 (0.12%) 1,28,103 1,28,257 (0.12%) EBITDA 6,434 16,788 (61.68%) 6,156 16,302 (62.24%) Net Profit 2,842 10,644 (73.30%) 3,015 10,551 (71.42%) About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL): Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,800+ Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 31.03.2024. Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology. For further details, please get in touch with: S. Abbas Akhtar, Lennon D’souza Executive Director (PR & Brand), Email: bpclpr.expression360@gmail.com Email: akhtars@bharatpetroleum.in Phone: + 91 98701 13007 Phone: +91 22 22713340 Saurabh Jain, Deputy General Manager (PR & Brand) Email: jains4512@bharatpetroleum.in Phone: + 91 9895095210

