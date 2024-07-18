Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants

Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. Tuzo is enabling ISO’s, Agents, and Processors to reward merchants for their processing business by creating a partnership that gives merchants points for every dollar they process. Points can be redeemed through the Tuzo Gamified Rewards Platform for flights, hotel rooms, rental cars, luxury goods, electronics, gift cards, and more.

ISO’s and Agents struggle to differentiate themselves in a saturated market and Tuzo aims to bring differentiation, stickiness, and loyalty to ISO’s, Agents, and Processors. Founders Jeff and Hersh Moskowitz have been in the processing technology industry for nearly two decades and have seen first-hand how competitive the landscape has become. “The race to zero profits is real and we saw how difficult acquiring new business and holding existing business has become,” says Jeff Moskowitz. “By changing the conversation and enabling ISO’s, agents, and processors to adapt to the market and bring real benefit to their merchants, we believe we can create a tremendous amount of loyalty and help our clients grow and maintain their books of business,” adds Hershel Moskowitz.

Tuzo Rewards is currently live with select processors and is preparing for a nationwide rollout planned by the end of July. Its processor-agnostic design positions Tuzo to make a substantial impact within the competitive payments processing landscape.

The Tuzo Team is joined by an advisory board including O.B. Rawls and B. Kevin Turner.

O.B. Rawls is a payments industry leader with a proven track record at Bank of America, Hypercom, iPayments, First Data, and Paysafe. Notably, Rawls has been instrumental in major acquisitions within the payments space. “Having O.B.’s experience, knowledge, and history in the processing space is helping us create a value proposition that brings a tremendous product to our partners and to the entire processing space. We are grateful for his confidence in this project and his assistance to make it a success.” Says Tuzo Co-Founder Jeff Moskowitz

The board’s strength extends further with the inclusion of Kevin Turner who boasts a remarkable career as CIO of Walmart, CEO of Sam’s Club, COO of Microsoft, and CEO of Citadel Securities. Kevin also holds board positions with several major corporations. “Kevin brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into growing and running a healthy organization at the highest level and we are beyond blessed to have him assisting us in guiding our process and organization,” says Hershel Moskowitz.

About Tuzo Rewards

Tuzo Rewards is a leading innovator in the merchant processing industry, dedicated to enhancing the merchant experience through cutting-edge tools and value-added services. Our team comprises industry veterans with extensive expertise in POS development, customer service, and implementation, ensuring that our clients receive unparalleled support and innovative solutions. The Tuzo Rewards Platform is designed to provide merchants and ISOs with a competitive edge by offering comprehensive rewards and loyalty programs that drive customer engagement and increase sales. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Tuzo is at the forefront of transforming the payment processing landscape.

