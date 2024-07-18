The DJ vs The Violinist Electrifies Over 30,000 with Performance at AKA Conference, Mirroring Essence Festival Vibe

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the dynamic musical duo “The DJ vs The Violinist,” featuring the acclaimed violinist, producer, singer, and songwriter Shaun Ward and DJ Ma3stro, captivated an audience of over 30,000 powerful women at the International Sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha – 71st Grand Boule Conference in Dallas. The group performed during their registration periods and Coveted “Legacy Dinner,” marking a significant milestone as they missed their home state staple, Essence Festival Festivities in New Orleans for the first time to attend this symbolic event.

The Conference featured a myriad of Influential speakers and entertainers, including Keynote speaker and fellow Soror, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The energy and significance of the AKA event felt like the sorority’s very own Essence Festival, I mean they really took over the city! From the time we stepped off the plane in the airport, to moving throughout the city AKA Branding was Everywhere!” Shaun shared. “It was an honor to perform for such an influential and vibrant audience.”

In celebration of this monumental performance, Shaun is excited to announce the release of his new single, “Summer Vibes,” available now on all streaming platforms. The song captures the essence of living life to the fullest, making unforgettable memories, and cherishing moments with a special someone. Not to mention his Violin Solo that completely transforms the sonic narrative of the instrument, making it easily mistakable for a Guitar.

“Summer Vibes is all about celebrating life and those special moments we create during the summer,” Shaun said. “I feel like listening to it automatically transports you to a beach drive with palm trees lol, It’s the perfect soundtrack for anyone looking to make the most out of this season.”

About “The DJ vs The Violinist”:

“The DJ vs The Violinist” is a unique musical duo known for blending contemporary violin performances with dynamic DJ sets. Led by Shaun Ward, a violinist, producer, singer, and songwriter, the group has performed at prestigious events and festivals around the country, captivating audiences with their innovative sound and stage presence.

Link to Video Journal of DJvs The Violinist at AKA Conference / Promo Picture

Link to Stream Shaun Ward Xperience – “Summer Vibes”