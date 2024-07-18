Sleeping Bear Productions’ “Beyond the Green” Podcast to Feature Morristown Meals On Wheels

Sleeping Bear Productions is excited to announce that the next episode of their popular podcast “Beyond the Green” will feature a special segment with Morristown Meals On Wheels. This episode promises to deliver an engaging and informative discussion about the impactful work of this vital community organization.

“Beyond the Green,” known for its in-depth exploration of local initiatives and community-driven efforts, is thrilled to host representatives from Morristown Meals On Wheels. Listeners will gain insight into the organization’s mission, hear inspiring stories of volunteerism, and learn how Meals On Wheels supports the well-being of Morristown’s elderly and homebound residents.

“We are honored to highlight the exceptional work of Morristown Meals On Wheels,” said Peter Barbounis, co-host of “Beyond the Green.” “Their dedication to providing nutritious meals and companionship to those in need is truly commendable. We hope this episode will inspire more people to get involved and support their local communities.”

The episode will feature interviews with key members of Morristown Meals On Wheels, shedding light on the personal impact of their services. Listeners will also discover ways to volunteer, donate, and support this essential program.

In conjunction with the podcast episode, Morristown Meals On Wheels will be hosting a fundraiser on July 22, 2024, at 1776 by David Burke from 6 to 8 PM. This event aims to raise funds to continue their crucial services and expand their reach within the community. Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased from 1776 by David Burke’s website.

Tune in to “Beyond the Green” to hear this inspiring episode. The podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and YouTube.