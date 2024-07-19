Japan – Champion REIT holds first ‘ESG Week’

Champion REIT holds first ‘ESG Week’

Innovative concepts receive encouraging response

Businesses, community and tenants join hands to map out win-win solution towards sustainable development

HONG KONG, July 18, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (“Champion REIT” or the “Trust”) (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, hosted “Champion REIT ESG Week” following the inaugural ESG Forum last year, aiming to foster connection among business leaders, tenants and social organisations to create a value-added ecosystem with synergies and shared values, as well as joining force to promote sustainable development and social benefits. With novel initiatives instilled with creativity and fresh ideas, the event received overwhelming response with more than 300 attendees, twice the figures from last year.

Collaborating with over 20 partners and organisations to create shared values

Strategic partners of the event included organisations from various sectors, such as Business Environment Council, Fullness Social Enterprises Society, International WELL Building Institute (“IWBI”), RethinkHK, and The Women’s Foundation. The event brought together professionals from respective industries, and tenants such as Citi, perFACE and social organisations for knowledge exchange and sharing, collectively driving sustainable development and creating shared values for mutually beneficial outcomes.

Gathering professionals to explore green issues and recognising outstanding tenants

The event kicked off with a Climate Panel. Experienced ESG practitioners from Business Environment Council, resources recycling company ALBA, environmental social enterprise V Cycle, and beauty brand L’Occitane were invited to dive into the approaches for encouraging corporate and social behavioural changes to accelerate the circular economy development. An award presentation ceremony was also held to recognise office tenants who have achieved outstanding energy saving and energy reduction during the “Green Champion Challenge”. Amongst which Bloomberg L.P. obtained the Grand Champion – the highest honour of the competition (please refer to Appendix 1 for the detailed winners list). The Trust also co-organised a WELL Summit with IWBI, inviting several professionals from the architecture and building sectors to share their insights circling on the theme “From Commitment to Action: Fostering a Thriving Health-centric Ecosystem”, bringing into focus the inseparable relationship between green buildings development and human well-being enhancement.

Pioneering Social Impact Pitch to promote culture of diversity and inclusion

In addition to championing climate resilience, the Trust stays committed to manifest the importance of striking a balance between social and environmental wellbeing. Thus, the event also featured Crisel Consunji, the winner of Best New Performer at the Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in “Still Human” and early childhood educator, to join Fiona Nott, CEO of Women’s Foundation, on a thought-provoking conversation to uphold values that embrace diversity and inclusion, and shed light on strengthening awareness building among the next generation.

The Trust also organised the inaugural innovative Social Impact Pitch in collaboration with the Fullness Social Enterprises Society, inviting 10 local social enterprises across sectors, including newly emerged sports, smart ageing service, diverse community culture, eco-friendly clothing, and mental health, to showcase innovative business models and ideas to cater to different needs of society while promoting a culture that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion. The winning organisations will be invited to a “Lunch with Executives” session to broaden their horizons on conducting business and explore new ideas on sustainable development.

The event will be concluded by Musica del Cuore concert at Three Garden Road, a piano and cello duo recital featuring renowned instrumentalist, conductor, and guest principal cellist of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Dr. Artem Konstantinov, and young award-winning scholar of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, Peter Leung, captivating the audience with an unforgettable audiovisual performance.

Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, “We have long acknowledged the importance of social responsibility. As a ‘super connector’, the Trust has been working together with like-minded partners to co-create shared values, and actively driving projects that yield both social and commercial benefits. In acknowledgement of the interrelation of economic and social progress, we cultivate mutually beneficial relationships across sectors. By embracing an open attitude towards cooperation, advocating for the “Business for Good” concept, along with integrating the concept of shared values into our corporate strategies and daily operations, we aim to create value for our stakeholders while championing all-round resilience of our ecosystem, ultimately contributing to a better Net Zero future.”

Ms Daisy Ng, Chief Catalyst Officer of Fullness Social Enterprises Society, said, “Over the years, we have been upholding our 1+1>2 cross-sector multi-win business model, employing innovative and effective ways to promote urban transformation. The collaboration project with the Trust is another showcase of forward-thinking business through utilising the values of social entrepreneurship to support those in social needs. The Social Impact Pitch initiative with diversity, equality and inclusion as core themes sparks new thinking among participants to come up with new solutions for another facet of corporate management culture. In taking the lead for corporate social collaboration, the Trust has laid a foundation to enable connections between different sectors and resources, and to help foster upward social mobility of the disadvantaged.”

Mr Richard Chang, Vice President of the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) China, said: “WELL is a leading tool for enhancing health and well-being in companies and organisations. The Trust is at a leading role in implementing WELL and sustainability practices. As an industry pioneer, it has set an industry benchmark for innovative and sustainable management strategies.”

Appendix 1: Climate Panellists of “Green transitions: Influencing Organisational and Social Behavioural Change towards a Circular Economy”

Roles Names Moderator Mr Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer, Business Environment Council Panellist Mr Eric Swinton, Founder & CEO, V Cycle Panellist Ir Kenny Wong, Director, Business Development and Projects – Hong Kong of ALBA Group Asia Ltd. Panellist Ms Venisa Chu, Regional Sustainability Director – APAC, L’Occitane Group

Appendix 2: Awardees List of Green Champion Challenge

Award Categories Awardees Grand Champion Bloomberg L.P. Star Achiever of Three Garden Road Bloomberg L.P. Star Achiever of Langham Place Office Tower perFACE Green Enlighteners 1.BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

2.Bloomberg L.P.

3.Citi Green Movers 1.Ariose Capital Management Limited

2.EC Healthcare

3.Perfect Medical Health Management Limited

*in alphabetical order

Appendix 3: Speakers of “From Commitment to Action: Fostering a Thriving Health-centric Ecosystem”

Names 1. Mr Richard Zhang, Vice President, IWBI China 2. Mr Andy Ling Leng, Senior Project Manager, Hong Kong, BEE Incorporations 3. Mr Benny Cheng, Vice President, Strategic Account Management and Meeting Place, Console Connect, PCCW Global 4. Ms Jade Liu, Asia Marketing Strategy and Operation Manager, Milliken Floor Covering 5. Ms Jenny Yeung, Head of Hong Kong & Macau, Real Estate Services, Citi 6. Mr Man Kit Leung, Director of Sustainable Design, Ronald Lu & Partners 7. Mr Remus Lam, Marketing Director, Delos Welltek 8. Mr Stefano Tronci, Associate Principal, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

*in alphabetical order

Appendix 4: List of winning social enterprises for Social Impact Pitch

Award Category Winning Social Enterprises The Outstanding ESG Social Integration Award Nature Bathing The Outstanding Business Model Award Retrovert The Outstanding Brand Marketing Award Project Futurus The Outstanding Social Impact Brand 1.Diamond Cab 2.The Peak Hunter

*in alphabetical order

Photo captions: