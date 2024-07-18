Purpletv Says “Pass the Torch, Joe, Before the Darkness of Trump Blows the Light Out.”

Starting today, PurpleTV Channel 16.1 in Milwaukee will air an editorial recommending that President Biden step aside and pass the torch. “We love Joe, but it is time to go,” said Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV. “I donated back in 2020 and 2024. I celebrated when he won. I believe he is a man of faith. When I visited St. Joseph on the Brandywine—the church where the Biden’s worship—I thought of all the loss he had endured and the achievements he had made. I saw him speak at Radio City a couple of months ago. He is a good man and a good President, but it is time to pass the torch before the darkness of Trump blows the light out.”

PurpleTV www.purpletv.com, a center-progressive informational TV channel, is poised for expansion beyond Milwaukee to key markets including West Palm Beach FL and Columbus, OH. The network has forged a content partnership with Madison-based Civic Media and also airs videos from political commentator David Pakman.

Wisconsin: A Battleground State

A purple state in the heart of a divided America, Wisconsin plays a critical role in shaping national politics:

• In 2020, Biden clinched the race by a mere 20,000 votes.

• In 2016, Trump secured the state with just 23,000 votes.

Both races were determined by less than 1% of the vote. The 2024 election could the see the state remain blue—or turn red.

Tune In and Engage

