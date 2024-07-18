Neal McDonough to Host the 2024 Young Artist Academy™ Awards

Actor Neal McDonough (Yellowstone, Minority Report, Captain America, Walking Tall, Band of Brothers) will host the 2024 Young Artist Academy™ Awards on Sunday, July 21. Held at the Directors Guild of America in Hollywood, CA, the annual ceremony will recognize young performers ages 5-18 in film, TV, streaming, podcast, dance and influence.

Noted for sometimes playing darker yet likable characters, Neal McDonough has been praised for his commitment to faith and family, even at great financial loss and years of backlash. Now the acclaimed Tulsa King star will take the stage to welcome hundreds of young nominated artists, many of whom are about to receive one of Hollywood’s highest honors.

Due to the 2023 union strikes, the 44th Young Artist Academy™ Awards were postponed and are now merged with the 45th class of nominees in a single star-studded awards show.

What: 2024 Young Artist Academy™ Awards

When: July 21, 2024, 4:30pm

Where: Directors Guild of America, Hollywood CA

About The Young Artist Academy

1. Founded in 1978 by Golden Globes Executive Maureen Dragone, the Young Artist Academy™ is committed to year-round education – protecting, and mentoring young performers. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) produces Hollywood’s first and longest-running youth awards.

2. The organization welcomed a new administration in 2017; it remains a leader in compliance and a champion of child entertainer rights/protections (Coogan Law, Child Performer Protection Act, Sight & Sound Mandates, Krekorian Talent Services Bond).

3. Affectionately called the “Youth Oscars” by Huffington Post, it is Hollywood’s only youth awards structured similar to its larger counterparts, including Academy Membership and Peer Voting.

4. The Young Artist Academy™ recognizes exceptional international talent ages 5-18, competing in separate “Young” and “Teen” categories for fairness. Adult talent and alumni are also recognized with special merit awards for making a meaningful world/entertainment impact, especially on younger generations.

For more information, sponsorship, or to purchase tickets:

YoungArtistAcademy.org

info@youngartistacademy.org