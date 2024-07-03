auto-insurance-costs-rise-due-to-increasing-repair-expenses

India, June 26 — Did you just receive your auto insurance renewal notice and were shocked to see how much your premium has risen? You’re not alone. Of the many areas where inflation is beginning to take a serious toll, and that too quite aggressively is auto insurance costs throughout the world. The main factor driving this cost is the ever-escalating repair expenses. When we talk about repair expenses, there are quite a few aspects that can’t go unnoticed. Below, we explore the reasons behind rising repair costs and their impact on your premiums.

1. The Design of Modern Vehicles

Modern cars are undoubtedly excellent engineering solutions integrated with high technology, making them safer and more efficient. However, the advanced parts and components in vehicles contribute to higher expenses. Cameras, sensors, and other related equipment must be repaired or reinstalled after the smallest accidents damage the car’s minor parts.

Bumpers are outstanding examples of such elements. Ten years ago, they were simple pieces of plastic, and the repair price did not exceed a few hundred bucks. Nowadays, bumpers are integrated with all kinds of sensors and cameras, being essential for maintaining the work of advanced driver-assistance systems.

2. The Role of Inflation

Apart from vehicle technological progress, repair costs have been increasing because of general inflation. During the past few years, the prices for materials and logistics began to grow. Steel, aluminium, and plastics are the main materials used in vehicle manufacture. Their prices have also increased due to several economic factors, such as active trade wars and disruption the existing global supply chains.

3. High Labour Costs

Costs have increased not only because of the elements used but also because of more expensive labour. Today’s vehicles are quite complex, so the labour has to be specialised. Technicians have to undergo appropriate training and education to deal with such complexities. Education requires a lot of time, effort, and resources. Naturally, they charge more from customers seeking repair.

Again, constant disruptions in the global supply chain mean that some parts are not as easy to obtain as they used to be, forcing customers to pay extra money.

4. Impact on Insurance Premiums

Insurance companies use risk assessments and anticipated costs to determine their policy rates. With the costs of repairs rising, insurance companies cannot afford to keep their premiums at the same level and are increasing their cost accordingly. Stated simply, when the costs of repairs go up, the overall costs of insurance premiums also go up.

Increased accident rates are a partial reason for increasing monthly premiums. Distracted driving is a rather common cause of accidents, and the number of car crashes that can be linked specifically to smartphone use has been increasing over recent years.

Furthermore, it is assumed that the rates of accidents occur because of the increased number of vehicles on the road. The greater number of cars leads to increased claims, which has a direct effect on the premiums that people pay monthly.

Finally, it can be noted that the changes in the climate and corresponding severe weather events, such as floods and hurricanes, have also damaged large quantities of vehicles. As a result, car owners have increased insurance claims, another reason for expensive premiums.

What Can Drivers Do to Reduce Premiums?

A few tips regarding what drivers can do to reduce their auto insurance expenses are as follows:

*

Do not assume the first good offer is best; compare different policies and providers.

*

In some cases, a driver might benefit from increasing deductibles. It is wise to increase the deductible only if sufficient funds are available.

*

Be attentive and maintain a good driving record. Many insurance companies offer significant discounts if the driver’s record is free from accidents and moving violations.

