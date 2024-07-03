CE Shreekant Patil Speaks at AICTE Impact Lecture Series Hosted by Nashik

The distinguished guest of honour for this enlightening session was Shreekant Patil, a seasoned Mentor at Startup India, President at GFID India for Maharashtra, and an advisory member at Startup. Mr. Patil was warmly welcomed and felicitated by GGSP Principal Prof. S. R. Upasani, setting the tone for a day filled with valuable insights and inspiration.

With over 300 enthusiastic attendees, including students and parents, the event witnessed a robust turnout, reflecting the keen interest in entrepreneurship and innovation among the aspiring minds gathered at GGSP.

Shreekant Patil shared his wealth of knowledge and experience during the lecture, focusing on key aspects such as startups, the startup ecosystem, entrepreneurship essentials, the pivotal role of technical education in shaping the future, skill development initiatives, emerging business prospects, and the government’s unwavering support for budding entrepreneurs. His engaging discourse spanned 60 minutes, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

The event concluded on a note of gratitude, with heartfelt thanks extended to the esteemed speakers, students, and parents for their active participation and enthusiasm throughout the session. The collaborative effort between GGSP, AICTE, MoEs Innovation Cell, and the Institutions Innovation Cell underscored the commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship within the academic community.

Prof S.R.Upasani extend his sincere appreciation to Shreekant Patil for making the AICTE Impact Lecture series a resounding success and look forward to continued collaboration in nurturing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

