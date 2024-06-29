CTEK Recommends Tips For A Hassle-Free Road Trip This Fourth Of July

AAA is predicting a record-setting 70.9 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more this Fourth of July holiday, surpassing pre-pandemic travel. Of those travelers, AAA projects a record 60.6 million people will travel by car.

How can travelers prepare and ensure their vehicle is ready to go when they are and avoid a vehicle breakdown? According to global vehicle charging specialists, CTEK, short journeys to and from work or vehicles that haven’t been used in a while means millions of motorists could be harboring a seriously discharged battery, increasing the risk of vehicle breakdown, and risking long term, costly battery damage.

To keep your car battery fully charged for that Fourth of July road trip, CTEK’s CS FREE® offers four products in one portable unit – a battery charger, an adaptive booster, a hi-tech power bank and a smart maintainer. Additionally, CTEK offers tips for peace of mind for any road trip:

Charge before you go

Use the CS FREE® to get your battery fully charged and in tip-top condition before you leave home, especially if you haven’t used your vehicle for a while or have only been using it for short journeys.

It takes 12.2 to 12.6 volts of battery power just to start the car, so quick trips in urban areas drain the battery because the alternator won’t have the time or capability to replace this charge. In addition, a stationary vehicle can lose 0.1V of energy every month just being parked, especially if your parked vehicle is running an alarm system, onboard computer, remote locking or other electronic system.

But even if you’re using your car regularly, driving around will only charge your battery to approximately 80 percent capacity. To top it up to 100 percent, you’ll always need an efficient battery charger. Simply plug the CS FREE® into the power outlet or another power source, and this smart battery charger will check how much charge you have in your battery and get you fully charged in advance of your trip.

Stuck with a dead battery? Use adaptive boost to get you going again

The CS FREE® is fully portable, so you never need to worry about being stuck with a dead battery again.

Simply charge the CS FREE® before you leave home, and it will hold its charge for up to a year. Then, if you do find yourself stranded, the CS FREE® uses patented adaptive boost technology to gently and safely give you enough charge to get you going in around 15 minutes.

This is completely safe for your vehicle’s electronics, unlike most traditional boosters or jump starters which deliver a sharp burst of power to effectively shock the battery into life, risking potential damage to vehicle electronics.

Stay connected

The CS FREE® isn’t just a battery charger; it’s a high-tech power bank with USB-A and USB-C ports to charge mobile phones, tablets, cameras and other devices while you’re on the road. This means you don’t need to worry about draining battery power from your vehicle, especially if you’re parked or stuck in stationary traffic.

Add the optional CTEK CS FREE® SOLAR PANEL and you’ll never run out of power. The CTEK CS FREE® SOLAR PANEL CHARGE KIT lets you recharge your CS FREE’s internal battery using just solar power. You can also use it to power the CS FREE® without connecting to a power outlet, so you can charge and maintain your vehicle battery wherever you are. The CTEK CS FREE® SOLAR PANEL CHARGE KIT pairs perfectly with the CS FREE®. It delivers fast, reliable solar power so you can recharge or even independently power your CS FREE® wherever you take it.

Charge smart

Charging your car battery at least once a month prolongs its life by up to three times, so getting yourself into a regular battery maintenance routine makes perfect sense. And, as battery failure can damage or compromise a vehicle’s electronics, a smart charger like the CS FREE® is most certainly a worthwhile investment.

CTEK products are available in the U.S. through a network of stocklists detailed on the CTEK website www.smartercharger.com

About CTEK

• Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions.

• CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK’s E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations, that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment.

• CTEK’s products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

• CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.